Investment thesis

My bullish outlook on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is supported by the company's consistently strong performance in recent years and management's expectations of robust performance in FY 2023 and beyond. Company's strong cash flows and balance sheet enable ADM to both continue investment in business and return capital to shareholders. My DDM valuation suggests the stock is undervalued, together with high-quality dividends I believe ADM stock is a compelling investment opportunity now.

Seeking Alpha

Company information

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, which was founded in 1902, buys, transports, processes and markets agricultural commodities and products worldwide. The company operates in 170 countries and employs around 40,000 people. The ADM share is a component of the S&P 500.

ADM

The company's business consists of three major segments, which includes Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. Ag Services and Oilseeds is the largest segment representing almost 80% of ADM total revenue. Please see below table for segments disaggregation, amounts are presented in $ millions.

Author's calculations

Financials are growing consistently

The company recently reported its Q4 FY 2022 financial results, which topped consensus forecasts both in terms of revenue and EPS. Company's results were above consensus estimations ninth quarter in a row.

ADM

Revenue increased almost 14% YoY mainly driven by strength in Ag Services and Oilseeds. Segment operating profit rose 46%, mainly thanks to Crushing business which demonstrated a 133% YoY operating profit growth.

ADM

From cash flows perspective, if we talk about full FY2022, the company demonstrated strong growth: full year operating cash flow before working capital was $5.3 billion which is significantly higher than the year before. With such strong cash flows the company is able to reinvest in its future growth and to repay capital to shareholders. In total, ADM paid $2.3 billion to shareholders in the forms of dividends and share repurchases in 2022. Management is confident in company's prospects which is evidenced by announcing a 12.5% dividend hike during last earnings call.

Company's management expects that 2023 will be another strong year for ADM. According to Juan Luciano, the CEO, they see several drivers for continued growth in FY 2023: tightness in supply and demand balances in key products and regions, strong demand for vegetable oil as well as resilient food demand.

To sum up, I have high conviction that the company's management is able to reach ADM's operational and financial goals. The company has strong track record of delivering shareholder value and 50 consecutive years dividend growth proves it. For value investing it is also crucial to see that the company's ROIC exceeds its cost of capital, and on below graph we can see that ADM was quite successful in it during recent years.

ADM

Valuation

In order to assess ADM stock fair value, I conducted valuation using Discounted Dividend Model [DDM]. I selected this approach because ADM has very strong track record of dividends growth - the company demonstrated dividends growth for consecutive 50 years. So, to get DDM outcomes I need three variables which include expected next year dividend, required rate of return and dividend growth rate.

For expected next year dividend I think that FY 2024 consensus would be reliable to use, which is projected at $1.83 per share. For required rate of return, as usually, I refer to GuruFocus, which assesses the company's current WACC at 7.06%. To be more conservative, I rounded up required rate of return to 7.5%. Dividend growth rate is traditionally the trickiest part, to be conservative I selected ADM 5-year average for Dividend Growth Rate CAGR 3Y rounding it down to 5.5%.

Seeking Alpha

Incorporating all assumptions into DDM calculations, I arrived at $91.5 per share as a fair value for ADM stock which is 11% higher than current market price per share.

Author's calculations

Looking at historical valuation multiples, the company also appears to be undervalued. From the below chart we can see that last 10 years average P/E of ADM was 16.45. If we multiply FY 2024 EPS estimations of $6.55 and P/E of 15 which would be close to historical average, we would arrive at $98.25 as a fair share price.

Data by YCharts

To conclude this part, based on rather conservative assumptions we see that both DDM exercise together with historical multiples analysis suggest the stock is more than 10% undervalued.

Risks to consider

ADM faces several risks which could impact its financial performance and long-term perspectives. The company results are dependent on agricultural commodities prices and availability, which are usually significantly affected by weather conditions or disease outbreaks. ADM implements hedging to mitigate commodities price volatility risks, but cannot completely eliminate this risk.

The company operates in 170 countries which means it is subject to international trade and geopolitical risks which include changes in import and export regulations, political instability or trade wars. This risk can significantly affect ADM's revenue and earnings.

ADM represents a highly competitive industry. Growing competition may undermine the company's market share and pricing power which eventually will cause decline in earnings. The company is working on mitigating this risk by differentiating itself via innovation and sustainability initiatives.

Bottom line

ADM's management team has a strong track record of increasing shareholder value through its operational efficiency. There are multiple tailwinds from the market which company's management is highly likely to benefit from. Based on management's historically strong performance together with outcome of DDM valuation and multiples analysis, I have high conviction that ADM is attractively valued and the stock is a strong buy at current levels.