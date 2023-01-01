Archer-Daniels-Midland: Dividend Aristocrat With Strong Management

Feb. 16, 2023 10:05 PM ETArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
36 Followers

Summary

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland reported Q4 results last month, which topped consensus estimates for the ninth quarter in a row.
  • The company's shares underperformed S&P 500 over the last month. In my opinion, this recent weakness provides buying opportunities.
  • The company demonstrates dividend growth for 50 consecutive years.
  • DDM and multiples analysis suggest that the stock is more than 10% undervalued.

Зерноуборочный комбайн

Sladic/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

My bullish outlook on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is supported by the company's consistently strong performance in recent years and management's expectations of robust performance in FY 2023 and beyond. Company's strong cash flows

ADM dividends quant ratings

Seeking Alpha

ADM segments explained in flowchart

ADM

ADMs revenue streams

Author's calculations

ADM 4Q2022 financial results

ADM

Segment operating profits

ADM

ADM ROIC vs WACC

ADM

ADM dividend growth quant scores

Seeking Alpha

ADM DDM calculations

Author's calculations

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
36 Followers
Focused on long-term investing in high quality stocks, both value and growth

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.