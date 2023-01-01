Atlas Copco: Business Is Softening, But Investor Confidence Remains High

Feb. 16, 2023 10:21 PM ETAtlas Copco AB (ATLKY)ATLCY, ATLFF, ATLKF, ATLPF, ATTLF
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.5K Followers

Summary

  • Atlas had a mixed end to the year, with better than expected revenue, but operating profit and order misses.
  • The industrial businesses are holding up quite well, but compressor orders are very elevated relative to pre-pandemic norms and auto demand could trail off quickly.
  • I still see risks to a sharper/longer correction in the larger economy, but Atlas is a top-quality name well worth considering if there's a double-digit pullback in the share price.

Mechanic holding compressor

miodrag ignjatovic

As one of the best-run industrials out there, and a business that touches quite a wide range of industrial end-markets, evidence of emerging weakness at Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) isn’t something I take lightly… even if results

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.5K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.