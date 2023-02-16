RELX PLC (RELX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 9:23 PM ETRELX PLC (RELX), RLXXF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.41K Followers

RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Erik Engstrom - Chief Executive Officer

Nick Luff - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adam Berlin - UBS

Nick Dempsey - Barclays

Sami Kassab - BNP Paribas

Lisa Yang - Goldman Sachs

Thomas Singlehurst - Citi

Matthew Walker - Credit Suisse

Konrad Zomer - ABN Amro

Erik Engstrom

Good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking the time to join us today. As you may have seen from our press release this morning, we delivered strong financial results in 2022. We made further operational and strategic progress, and we also performed well on our corporate responsibility priorities.

Underlying revenue growth was 9%. Underlying adjusted operating profit growth was 15%. Adjusted earnings per share growth was 10% at constant currencies, and we're proposing an increase in the pound sterling full-year dividend of 10%. All four business areas grew well, with underlying adjusted operating profit growth in-line with or ahead of underlying revenue growth.

So, let's look at the results for each business area. In Risk, strong fundamentals continue to drive underlying revenue growth. Underlying revenue growth was 8%, up from 7% in the first nine months of the year, with underlying adjusted operating profit growth broadly in-line with underlying revenue growth.

Business services, which represents around 45% of divisional revenue, continued to deliver strong revenue growth in financial crime and compliance and fraud and identity. And we have recently strengthened our customer proposition with small acquisitions in compliance and behavioral biometrics.

In Insurance, representing just under 40% of divisional revenue, the positive momentum that started in the first half strengthened through the remainder of the year supported by further improvement in key market factors such as shopping activity. Specialized industry data services, which represents just over 10% of divisional revenue, saw strong

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.