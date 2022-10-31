SentinelOne: The Risk/Reward Has Now Become Favorable

Feb. 16, 2023 10:29 PM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S)
Summary

  • SentinelOne could be well positioned to capture an attractive share of the fast-growing and large market for cybersecurity solutions.
  • McKinsey suggested that the potential global market size for cybersecurity could be between $1.5 and $2 trillion.
  • During the period from October 2021 to October 2022, SentinelOne's topline expanded to $362 million, a year-over-year growth of approximately 114%.
  • SentinelOne is still loss making. But the company's management is confident that the firm can write a profit as early as 2025.
  • Personally, I value SentinelOne stock based on a residual earnings model and calculate a fair value for S stock of $21.01/share.

Thesis

I have previously argued that, as a consequence of a rich valuation, investing in SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is too speculative. But after the stock has depreciated close to 27% in value, and at some point even touched my target

