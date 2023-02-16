Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 9:43 PM ETChuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.41K Followers

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jon Howie - Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Steve Hislop - President, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board

Conference Call Participants

Mary Hodes - Baird

Operator

And welcome to the Chuy's Holdings Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the lines will be open for your questions following the prepared remarks.

On today's call we have Steve Hislop, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jon Howie, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Chuy's Holdings, Incorporated.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Mr. Howie. Please go ahead sir.

Jon Howie

Thank you, operator and good afternoon. By now, everyone should have access to the fourth quarter 2022 earnings release. If not, it can be found on our website at chuys.com in the Investors section.

Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that part of our discussions today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and therefore, you should not put undue reliance on them. These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. We refer all of you to our recent SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition.

With that out of the way, I'd like to turn the call over to Chuy's President and CEO, Steve Hislop.

Steve Hislop

Thank you, Jon. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter earnings call today. We're proud of our strong results for the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.