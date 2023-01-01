Emir Memedovski

The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW) represents a unique innovation in the segment of fixed-income exchange-traded funds. While buy-write ETFs for equities have been popular for many years, LQDW is among the first to offer the same portfolio management strategy utilizing "covered calls" applied to the bonds.

The idea here is that compared to the underlying bond index benchmark, LQDW should be able to offer reduced volatility and even outperform under certain scenarios with a significant yield advantage. Through a historically challenging period for bonds in 2022, LQDW has already proven to minimize drawdowns on a total return basis.

The real attraction for investors likely comes down to the monthly distribution that is yielding more than 20% on an annualized basis. In our view, LQDW can work in the context of a diversified portfolio as a high-yield component connected to high-quality quality bonds.

What is the LQDW ETF?

LQDW is relatively new, launching back in August 2022, but comes with immediate credibility within the BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) iShares fund family. The way it works is that the fund holds a core position in the long-only iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) while selling "writing" call options expiring 1-month out on the same ETF.

Notably, the fund prospectus explains that the strategy intends to write calls on the full value of the underlying exposure, meaning there is an expected 100% coverage.

source: iShares

The premium received by that passive rules-based approach generates regular cash flow that is used as part of the regular income distribution along with the overall portfolio management process.

Buy-write, also known as a covered call strategy, is expected to underperform the "unhedged" version of the same exposure to the upside as the gains on the underlying positions are effectively capped. At the same time, the downside drawdown is partially limited with the premium received working to cover some of the capital losses as the portfolio declines.

All else equal, the best-case scenario for the buy-write strategy is where the underlying position trades rangebound or flat over a period allowing the fund to capture the full premium. In a period where the underlying position is appreciating significantly, above the attached option strike prices, the strategy would miss out on some of that upside if the options are ultimately exercised.

LQDW Portfolio

It's important to remember that LQDW while featuring a distinct risk and return profile, is still based on the underlying portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds with LQD. On this point, the "vanilla" LQD, is a great choice for investors simply looking for a high-quality fund that would track the high-level themes of corporate bonds.

The underlying issuances are all rated (BBB) or better by the major rating agencies, and cover various sectors. Examples of the debt issuances of leading companies include AT&T Inc. (T), CVS Health Corp. (CVS), Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), Boeing Co. (BA). The point here is to say that the LQD fund is adequately diversified across hundreds of bonds where the performance ends up reflecting the trends in the market sector beyond any single holding.

source: iShares

LQDW Performance

Following the series of Fed rate hikes and rising interest rates across the curve over the period, bonds have been volatile and under pressure with negative returns as an asset class in 2022. For context, LQD was down by -12% on a total return basis in 2022 but has still averaged a positive 4% annual return over the past two decades.

As it relates to the buy-write LQDW, we mentioned the limited trading history since the fund inception date last Q2. LQDW has a cumulative net loss of -4.8% over the period which is slightly below the -3.6% performance of the LQD fund. Keep in mind this includes the expected reinvestment of the monthly distribution.

Data by YCharts

Still, what stands out from the trading history and the chart above is the lower max drawdown between the period from late August down to the low in October. During this particular time frame, LQDW lost -9.2% while LQD fared 240 basis points worse with a -11.6% loss. It's evident here that the covered call strategy limited some of that downside.

That leads us to the bigger takeaway being the purpose of the LQDW fund. If we were "very bullish" on bonds with an expectation that interest rates would move materially lower going forward and sustain a structural decline, LQD would simply be the better option. On the other hand, the reality of uncertainty and an expectation for continued bond market volatility is what keeps LQDW and the buy-write strategy interesting.

Data by YCharts

LQDW Dividend

LQDW has paid out six monthly distributions since September. The actual amounts are variable based on the underlying income from the LQD holding, along with the cash flow component based on the options premium received. The per-share amount has averaged approximately $0.60 which was coincidently close to the latest February payout. Annualizing that rate against the current share price of LQDW at $34.00 arrives at an implied forward yield of 21%.

The caution here is that a component of that distribution is classified as a return of capital (ROC). Simply put, iShares through LQDW is regularly distributing more than the underlying income and realized gains which simply come out of the fund's net asset value. This portion is untaxed for shareholders but works to lower the original cost basis of the investment. This means that for most investors, the tax liability is deferred until the final sale of the fund.

While the implications of ROC including some tax-efficiency dynamics are beyond the scope of this article, just note that this setup is otherwise common in income vehicles and buy-write equity funds like Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD).

Over time, it's expected that the rate of distribution will gradually be reduced to a level that is manageable. It remains to be seen how the rate will evolve over 2023, but we can say that a distribution yield above double-digits at the market price can be expected through this strategy going forward.

Seeking Alpha

LQDW Forecast

The ongoing debate in the market is how far the Fed will continue to hike, which will largely be a function of how inflationary conditions evolve going forward. As it relates to bonds, the good news is that inflation has been slowing over the last several months with the annual CPI rate in January at 6.4% compared to a cycle peak of 9.1% last June.

There is also some indication that the Fed is closer to at least pausing the rate hiking cycle, given the last 25 basis point hike to the Fed funds rate from the string of 75 bps increases last year. So while there is still a question of how many hikes will be necessary to convincingly push the inflation rate towards the 2% target, our baseline is that significantly higher rates won't be necessary.

The way we see it playing out is that long-term bond yields, referenced by the 10-year treasury should stabilize or consolidate around this higher plateau for the foreseeable future. This is important as LQD and LQDW both have an effective duration of 8.5 years, meaning they are sensitive to changes in interest rates around this range of the curve.

This should be overall a good environment for bonds, with investors able to capture higher yields to maturity, including from the underlying LQD portfolio that has approached 5%. This dynamic is reflected as a component of the regular LQDW distribution that naturally captures the higher bond yield opportunities as the portfolio rebalances. An outlook for bond yields being range-bound through 2023 is our opinion.

source: CNBC

The main risk to consider would be a re-acceleration of inflation, forcing the Fed to keep hiking even further, pushing bond yields higher. On the other hand, the most bullish scenario for bonds would be some sort of deeper deterioration of the economic environment driving interest rates sharply lower, reflecting a collapse of inflation expectations. This would be balanced by widening credit spread although we would expect the fund to perform well, nevertheless.

Again, we don't have a crystal ball, but LQDW is a middle ground among extremes with the high-yield component working under various environments.

Final Thoughts

LQDW is an interesting fund that is also joined by the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) and iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (HYGW) with a similar strategy but targeting different segments of fixed income. In this regard, LQDW is likely the less aggressive fund of the group with a good balance of an investment-grade credit portfolio in an income vehicle. We'll want to keep this one on our radar to confirm the strategy delivers on its objective, but thus far has performed as intended.