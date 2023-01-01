LQDW: Covered Call Bond ETF Offers A Massive Yield While Limiting Volatility

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • LQDW tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds while writing call options to generate extra income.
  • Bonds have been volatile and under pressure but look increasingly attractive as interest rates normalize.
  • LQDW currently yields above double-digits through its managed monthly distribution policy.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »
Young businesswoman using digital tablet and analyzing business report.

Emir Memedovski

The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW) represents a unique innovation in the segment of fixed-income exchange-traded funds. While buy-write ETFs for equities have been popular for many years, LQDW is among the first to offer the same

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.3K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.