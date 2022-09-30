Andy Feng

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) recently signed new agreements with massive automotive corporations from Asia, and many analysts are expecting significant net income growth. If failing economic indicators in the United States don’t destroy the beneficial expectations from market analysts, ADNT appears in a very good position. Analysts are expecting that net income could increase from $129 million in 2023 to $340 million in 2024. Let’s also keep in mind that the Board approved a large stock repurchase program, which may enhance demand for the stock. In sum, even considering potential failed restructuring in Europe, supply chain issues, or damage from the war in Ukraine, the company appears undervalued.

Adient

Adient is a company dedicated to the manufacture and sale of automotive elements, mainly high-comfort seats that are integrated with high-tech comfort systems. Serving the design, production, and distribution of such seats, Adient works with the world's largest automotive corporations, and undertakes active global operations.

Source: Company’s Website

As evident from the image above, year after year, Adient's seats are part of millions of cars throughout the world, affirming its position as a company with international reach. The company's total net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2022 are estimated at $3.699 billion dollars, with the Americas (United States, Mexico, South America, and the Caribbean) being the territory with the highest revenue in this regard, followed by the markets of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asian market.

Recently, Adient managed to expand its net sales, particularly in Asia and the Americas, while reducing its net revenue in EMEA. In my view, the decline in the EMEA region didn’t affect total sales growth in the most recent quarter. Quarterly revenue increased by close to 6% q/q.

Source: 10-Q

Adient's expansion strategy is focused on strengthening its position as a market leader and creating even more consistency in its choice as a distributor of car seats. In this sense, in my view, the company has achieved successful recognition. Adient managed to fully position itself in the Chinese market, winning the tender to provide the seats for the Toyota (TM) Rav4. Even better, it was also given the layout and seat designs for NIO's (NIO) new Alps vehicle, which not only opens a door in what refers to the Chinese domestic market, but also means a massive and direct entry to cars that are outside the premium or luxury market.

Source: Adient Earnings Presentation

I believe that the upcoming launches could accelerate the demand for the stock. The two models, which may contribute to the company’s success for the coming years, are the Honda (HMC) Pilot, to be distributed in the Americas market, and the Mercedes (OTCPK:MBGAF) GLC, which will likely be available in Asia and the Pacific.

Source: Adient Earnings Presentation

On a side note, I believe that the recent stock repurchase announced in November 2022 will likely bring new investors. Management noted around $600 million in share repurchase authorizations with no expiration date, which may be executed through block trades, privately negotiated transactions, or discretionary purchases on the open market.

In November 2022, Adient’s board of directors authorized the repurchase of the Company’s ordinary shares up to an aggregate purchase price of $600 million with no expiration date. Under the share repurchase authorization, Adient’s ordinary shares may be purchased either through discretionary purchases on the open market, by block trades or privately negotiated transactions. Source: 10-Q

Solid Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2022, the company reported cash worth $901 million, accounts receivable of $1.755 billion, and current assets of $4 billion. Property, plant and equipment stands at $1.4 billion with goodwill of $2.12 billion. Finally, total assets stand at $9.27 billion, close to 3x the total amount of liabilities. I believe that Adient’s balance sheet stays in good shape.

Source: 10-Q

With short-term debt of $2 million and accounts payable of $2.4 billion, current liabilities stand at $3.41 billion, lower than the current amount of assets. Finally, with long-term debt worth $2.62 billion, long-term liabilities are equal to $3.3 billion.

Source: 10-Q

My Cash Flow Model

My projections and financial results included favorable numbers for 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. I assumed 18.902 billion in net sales by the year 2026 with projected revenue growth of 6% y/y. 2026 SG&A would stand at $457 million with 2026 net income close to $504 million.

Source: Internal Estimates

Let’s note that my figures are not far from those of other analysts. Other investment analysts are expecting 2025 net sales of $16 billion, EBIT close to $877 million, an operating margin of 5.19%, and 2025 net income close to $489 million. Analysts believe that the net income could increase from $129 million in 2023 to $340 million in 2024.

Source: Internal Estimates

My cash flow model would include 2026 depreciation of $352 million, 2026 amortization of intangibles close to $61 million, changes in receivables of $853 million, and changes in accounts payable of -$739 million. Finally, the CFO would be close to $935 million in 2026.

Source: Internal Estimates

If we also assume capex close to $300 per year, cost of equity of 10%, cost of debt of 5%, and a WACC of 7.6%, the implied NPV of FCF would be $1.504 billion. I also assumed 2026 EV/FCF ratio close to 13x, which would imply an enterprise value of $8.3 billion, equity of $6.651 billion, and a target price of $69 per share.

Source: Internal Estimates

Let’s note that the company currently trades at more than 51x FCF, and used to trade at more than 120x FCF. I believe that my valuation of 13x FCF is quite conservative.

Source: YCharts

Risks From Inflation, Failed Restructuring, Or Economic Sanctions Triggered by The Invasion Of Ukraine

Under very dramatic consequences, I would be expecting that input costs would continue to increase due to supply chain constraints, labor costs, or commodity inflation. As a result, the company’s free cash flow margins would decline, which would lead to a significant decrease in future FCF expectations. In sum, the fair price could decline.

The automotive industry has recently experienced a period of significant volatility in commodity and other input costs, including steel, petrochemical, freight energy and labor costs. This price volatility may continue into the future as demand increases and/or supply remains constrained. Price volatility has resulted in an overall increase of input costs for Adient that may not be, or may only be partially, offset through customer negotiations. Source: 10-Q

I would also be a bit worried about the incoming restructuring that Adient expects for 2023. If the restructuring process, which is expected to last until 2026, doesn’t bring the results that market participants expect, I believe that FCF expectations would lower. As a result, I believe that the fair price would decline.

During fiscal 2023, Adient committed to a restructuring plan ("2023 Plan") of $7 million. The restructuring actions relate to cost reduction initiatives and consist primarily of workforce reductions in EMEA. The restructuring actions are expected to be substantially completed by fiscal 2026. Restructuring costs are included in restructuring and impairment costs in the consolidated statements of income (loss). Source: 10-Q

Adient may also suffer significantly from an increase in the number of economic sanctions triggered by Russia’s invasion in Ukraine. As a result, economic activity may deteriorate in Europe, or the company could suffer from limiting supplies of key components or further increases in the cost of energy. Management provided a significant number of commentaries in this regard in the last annual report.

In response to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, a number of countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and members of the European Union, have implemented economic sanctions on Russia and certain Russian enterprises including several large banks. The conflict has also led to increases in the cost of energy and the potential for energy shortages, especially in Europe. If the conflict continues or expands, it may trigger a series of additional economic and other sanctions which in turn could further disrupt the global automotive supply chains by limiting supplies of key components and increasing inflationary pressures. The continued conflict could have broader adverse impacts on Adient's business, cash flows, financial condition and results of operations. Source: 10-K

Conclusion

Very recently, Adient not only signed agreements with Toyota or NIO, the Board also approved a large stock repurchase program, and many analysts are expecting significant net income growth. I made my own figures with very conservative assumptions regarding EV/FCF and WACC, and obtained a valuation that is significantly higher than the current market price. Even taking into consideration potential failed restructuring initiatives, inflation, or supply chain issues triggered by the war in Ukraine, I believe that the stock is quite undervalued.