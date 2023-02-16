Globant S.A. (GLOB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 10:14 PM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.41K Followers

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Arturo Langa - IR

Martin Migoya - Co-Founder and CEO

Diego Tartara - Global Chief Technology Officer

Patricia Pomies - COO

Juan Urthiague - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

Bryan Bergin - Cowen

Arvind Ramnani - Piper Sandler

Moshe Katri - Wedbush

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Margaret Nolan - William Blair

Phani Kanumuri - HSBC

Arturo Langa

Good day, and welcome to Globant's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I am Arturo Langa, Investor Relations Officer at Globant. All participants on this call will be on listen-only mode. After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note, this event is being recorded and streamed live on YouTube. By now, you should have received a copy of our earnings release. If you have not, a copy is available on our website, investors.globant.com.

Our speakers today are Martin Migoya, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Juan Urthiague, Chief Financial Officer; Patricia Pomies, Chief Operating Officer; and Diego Tartara, Global Chief Technology Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of our comments on our call today may be deemed forward-looking statements. This includes our business and financial outlook and the answers to some of your questions. Such statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties as described in the company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

Please note that we follow IFRS accounting rules in our financial statements. During our call today, we will report non-IFRS or adjusted measures, which is how we track performance internally and the easiest way to compare Globant to our peers in the industry. You will find a reconciliation of IFRS and non-IFRS measures at the end of the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.