Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 10:31 PM ETInvitation Homes Inc. (INVH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.41K Followers

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott McLaughlin - Vice President of Investor Relations

Dallas Tanner - President and Chief Executive Officer

Charles Young - Chief Operating Officer

Ernie Freedman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Dennerlein - Bank of America

Nicholas Joseph - Citi

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

Sam Choe - Credit Suisse

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets

Adam Kramer - Morgan Stanley

Chandni Luthra - Goldman Sachs

Keegan Carl - Wolfe Research

Tyler Batory - Oppenheimer

John Pawlowski - Green Street

Dennis McGill - Zelman & Associates

Jade Rahmani - KBW

Barry Lu - Mizuho

Michael Gorman - BTIG

Linda Tsai - Jefferies

Tony Paolone - JPMorgan

Anthony Powell - Barclays

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Invitation Homes Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode at this time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Scott McLaughlin, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.

Scott McLaughlin

Good morning, and welcome. Today, we'll hear remarks from Dallas Tanner, President and Chief Executive Officer; Charles Young, Chief Operating Officer; and Ernie Freedman, Chief Financial Officer. Following these remarks, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session with our covering sell-side analysts. [Operator Instructions]

During today's call, we may reference our fourth quarter 2022 earnings release and supplemental information. This document was issued yesterday after the market closed and is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.invh.com.

Certain statements we make during this call may include forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of our business, financial results, liquidity and capital

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.