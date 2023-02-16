XP Inc. (XP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andre Martins - Head of Investor Relations

Bruno Constantino - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eduardo Rosman - BTG Pactual

Mario Pierry - BofA Global Research

Geoff Elliott - Autonomous Research

Domingos Falavina - JP Morgan

Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs

Marcelo Telles - Credit Suisse

Thiago Batista - UBS

Andre Martins

Good evening, everyone. I am Andre Martins, Head of Investor Relations of XP Inc. On behalf of the company, I’d like to thank you all for your interest in our quarterly earnings call. So welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of '22 Earnings Call. Today, we have with us our CFO, Bruno Constantino. We will both be available for the Q&A session right after the presentation. And whoever wants to ask a question can raise your hand on the Zoom tool, and we will attend you on a first-come first-serve basis.

We have the option of simultaneous translation to Portuguese. So we have a bottom as well on the Zoom if you want to turn on the translation. And before we begin our presentation, please refer to our legal disclaimers on Page 2 on which we clarify forward-looking statements, their definition and we have on the SEC Filings section of the IR website, the definitions, as well regarding those legal disclaimers.

So now, I'll pass the word to Bruno. Good evening, Bruno.

Bruno Constantino

Good evening. Thank you, Andre. Good evening to all of you. And thank you for attending our 13th earnings call presentation. As a full year presentation I will take longer than usual in the introduction part, given more context about how XP business model works in different macroeconomic cycles. I will also mention the important achievements and lessons learned in 2022.

