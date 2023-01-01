BjelicaS/iStock via Getty Images

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) as an investment option at its current market price. This fund has a stated objective "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds".

I had taken another look at LQD when 2022 was nearing its final stages. I simply didn't see a very attractive risk-reward opportunity, and reiterated a cautious outlook. Over the two quarters that followed, LQD has indeed seen a modest move lower, vindicating that call:

Given the terrible year LQD had in 2022 and the persistent weakness this year, it could be looking like time to buy-in. While tempting, I still see the same macro-headwinds pressuring the fund going forward. In fairness, the challenges of inflation and interest rate risk are muted compared to last year, but they could result in a negative total return all the same. These push-pull factors convince me a "hold" rating is the right call, and I'll explain why below.

Inflation Remains Elevated, Even With Declines

As the headline suggests, I see inflation as the continued thorn in the side of LQD. To be fair, this is a smaller problem than it was a year ago and even since my September article. This is because the rate of inflation has been falling (on a year-over-year basis). But even with a decline in that YOY rate, inflation is still elevated in historical terms:

This is critical for why I am not upgrading LQD to a "buy". I can't really get excited about a taxable yield of 5% (based on LQD's current SEC yield) in this environment.

Is it better than it has been in the past? Absolutely - and I couldn't really fault investors for testing the waters at these levels. But with inflation still elevated and the Fed committed to bringing it down, there are downside risks. I have seen savings accounts and certificates of deposit in the 4% range. Why take on credit risk (however minor) and duration risk for an extra 1% yield when that savings backdrop exists? Hard to justify, in my view.

Spreads Have Widened, But Are They Wide?

Followers of LQD longer-term may note that a 5% yield is much higher than it has been in the past. This is true and reflects the macro-environment. It is positive to see LQD holding higher-yielding IG corporate bonds and it does offer a yield well above the 2.5-3.5% range that I have typically seen when reviewing this fund.

This again reverts back to the idea that there is merit to owning it. That is central to a "hold" rating, rather than "sell". Spreads have widened from where they sat in the past and that is typically a buy-in signal for quality credit.

The problem I have is that "widened" doesn't really mean "wide". In fact, spreads have narrowed in the immediate term despite being wide on a multi-year level. In addition, they are well below where they stood during periods of extreme market distress, such as at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent quarters that followed:

This suggests to me that credit spreads may widen as the economy slows since that has been the case in other recession. The market is beginning to anticipate a recession in the latter stages of this calendar year and I am in agreement. So better buying opportunities may present themselves - which supports a more cautious view now.

Further, spreads for junk bonds are wider than their average as well. There is a reasonable gap between the two that may entice income-oriented investors to look there for yield. This could come at the expense of IG credit, and LQD by extension. All of these factors again add up to an interesting dynamic that does not warrant a bullish view at the moment.

Not The Only Game In Town

I will now shift to LQD/IG corporate bonds in relative terms against their peers. When I look to build in a position - whether equities or bonds - much of that decision is based on relative value. For example, is this stock trading at a discount to its peers or to its book value? Are this sector's bonds registering a wide spread compared to similarly-rated debt in other sectors? Questions such as that.

In this light it should again be clear why I do not see a compelling investment thesis for LQD right now. The sector's yield is in-line with other areas but it has an elevated duration - lower than only taxable and high yield munis:

With interest sets likely to continue moving higher in 2023, managing duration remains important. Again, this risk is less severe than it was over the past twelve months, but it is real enough to push funds like LQD to deliver negative short-term returns. LQD in particular actually has a higher than average duration compared to the broader sector, clocking in over 8 years. This means the fund is tilted towards longer-dated assets and is therefore more interest rate sensitive (I trait I do not find attractive):

The conclusion I draw here is not that IG corporates are "bad" or that LQD is an awful fund. Far from it, and I want to emphasize I am not an outright bear here. But the fact is there is not a strong buy case relative to other fixed-income options. If there was, my outlook would be different even with these same underlying characteristics. But I always consider investments in both isolation and relativity, and LQD still doesn't pass this test.

Look Overseas For Value In IG

A possible alternative for LQD for readers could be to look at IG bonds in Europe. There is a similar backdrop occurring there in that spreads have narrowed. So this is not a "cure all" in terms of income for duration risk. But spreads are still wider than in the U.S. so that does provide investors with more income if that is their primary objective:

From this graphic you can see that IG credit in Europe and the U.K. is by no means a screaming value either. But it does offer some additional yield pick-up that investors may find attractive as we continue to navigate a difficult market.

Bottom-line

LQD remains a bit of a downer. Has it provided some level of equity hedge? Yes, it has, but not enough to really prove its mettle. After all, stocks dropped big last year and so did LQD. At the onset of 2023 it looked like things may have been going differently but that story has evened out. With a flat return and limited catalysts, it is difficult to see a strong buy case.

With that said, there are some merits here. LQD does offer a high yield in isolation compared to its recent history. Whether it is really high enough for this inflationary environment is up for each individual reader to decide. I lean towards "no", but I'm not the only voice that matters. Further, inflation has been on the decline so that is something to keep an eye on. I personally view it as too elevated to love IG corporate debt. But the fact is that if inflation continues to head lower and the Fed pumps the brakes, fixed-income will rally. This is central to why LQD is not a sell at these levels. Therefore, my "hold" rating sticks, and I suggest readers approach this fund selectively for now.