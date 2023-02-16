Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 11:23 PM ETUniversal Electronics Inc. (UEIC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.41K Followers

Call Start: 16:30 January 1, 0000 5:20 PM ET

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call

February 16, 2023 16:30 ET

Company Participants

Kirsten Chapman - Investor Relations

Paul Arling - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Hackworth - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Burns - Sidoti

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley

Steven Frankel - Rosenblatt

Brian Ruttenbur - Imperial Capital

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Universal Electronics Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations. Please begin.

Kirsten Chapman

Thank you, Norma, and thank you all for joining us for the Universal Electronics 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results conference call. By now, you should have received a copy of the press release. If you have not, please contact LHA at 415-433-3777 or visit the Investor Relations section of the website. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet. A webcast replay of this call, including any additional updated material non-public information that might be discussed during this call will be available on the company's website at uei.com for 1 year.

During this call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding the future and future events and future financial performance of the company and cautions you that these statements are just projections and actual results or events may differ materially from those projections. These statements include the company's ability to timely develop and deliver new technologies and technology upgrades and related products introduced this year, including leveraging its wireless connectivity capabilities in the climate control, home automation, security, hospitality and HVAC channels and its ground breaking line of ultra-low power and energy harvesting

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.