Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 11:23 PM ETCommunity Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.41K Followers

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shelly Schussele - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Tim Hingtgen - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Hammons - President and Chief Financial Officer

Lynn Simon - President of Clinical Operations and Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Raskin - Nephron Research

Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America

Jason Cassorla - Citi

Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Community Health Systems Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Shelly Schussele, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Shelly Schussele

Thank you, Chuck. Good morning, and welcome to Community Health Systems fourth quarter 2022 Conference Call. Joining me on today's call are Tim Hingtgen, Chief Executive Officer; Kevin Hammons, President and Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Lynn Simon, President of Clinical Operations and Chief Medical Officer. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone this conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements including all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, which are described in headings such as Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a consequence, actual results may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in today's discussion.

We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements. Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release with our financial statements and definitions and calculations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. We have also posted a supplemental slide presentation on our website.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.