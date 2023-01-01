BorgWarner Delivers Strong Content Growth, With Major BEV Acceleration On The Way

Feb. 17, 2023 12:31 AM ETBorgWarner Inc. (BWA)FAURY, FURCF, VLEEF, VLEEY, VTSCF, VTSCY1 Comment
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.5K Followers

Summary

  • BorgWarner posted surprisingly strong fourth quarter results, with 21% organic growth that was far ahead of <2% underlying global vehicle production growth.
  • Auto production growth in 2023 is looking more muted than I'd expected, but BorgWarner remains strongly leveraged to the growth in EV build rates and could see double-digit organic growth.
  • Margins remain pressured by inflation, R&D, and electrification product ramp costs, but management expects the BEV business to be at breakeven late in 2023 or early in 2024.
  • BorgWarner is emerging as a leader in BEV components and looks undervalued below $60.

Cutaway view of Electric Vehicle Motor with suspension on white background

Chesky_W/iStock via Getty Images

It wasn’t so long ago that writing about vehicle electrification brought out the “it’ll never happen … it’s just a fad (or fraud)” naysayers, but I’ve noticed that as EV production rates climb, those commenters seem to have slunk into the shadows. Likewise, the

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.5K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BWA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author owns shares of BorgWarner and the locally-listed shares of Valeo.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.