Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Premium Valuation For Great Operations

When I last wrote about Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) in November 2022, I rated it a Hold as the share price was peaking around $97. That was well over a double in less than a year since its spinoff from Exelon (EXC), most of that coming after passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August with its generous production tax credits for nuclear power. Since my last article, the shares have declined around 9%, about in the middle of its generation-focused peers and below average for Utilities (XLU) in general.

Seeking Alpha

Despite the share price drop, Constellation continued to perform well financially, beating adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2022 and forecasting impressive 9%-23% growth in 2023.

Constellation Energy

The company continues to operate as reliably as it did when it was part of Exelon. The nuclear fleet remains best-in-class on Capacity Factor, producing at 94%-95% of capacity compared to 90%-91% industry average. The nuclear plants also have the fewest refueling outage days at 21, compared to over 30 for the industry average.

The value of this reliability was demonstrated over the Christmas weekend in 2022 when sub-zero temperatures hit the Midwest/Mid-Atlantic PJM region. 100% of Constellation's plants stayed on line during this cold snap, while 38% of natural gas and 17% of coal capacity experienced outages. The company earned a performance bonus of around $100 million from PJM for keeping the grid stable during this event.

Constellation Energy

Constellation is still more expensive than peers and has lower 2022-23 EBITDA growth. The premium valuation is still justified as Constellation's reliability allowed it to beat earnings targets in 2022 while others like (NRG) missed them. Constellation also has much lower debt, providing room for both growth-related capital spending and return of capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Author Spreadsheet (Data Source: Company Earnings Releases and Presentations)

Earnings Outlook And Capital Management

Following the planned EBITDA growth in 2023 discussed above, Constellation expects just slight growth in total GWh generated of around 1% in 2024. However the strong power market has allowed the company to already hedge 75% of this production at attractive rates. This will allow gross margin to grow by around 7% in 2024.

Constellation Energy

Even though the nuclear production tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act start in 2024, Constellation is not planning any benefits in that year because it expects power prices to exceed the PTC ceiling of $43.75/MWh. The PTC should be thought of more as protection against a fall in power prices in future years.

Constellation expects to keep costs under control over the next 3 years. After a 6% increase in 2023, the company then plans flat Operations and Maintenance costs through 2025. The company also has locked in nuclear fuel costs, which it books as capex, through 2028. This will help manage supply disruptions from Russia until more western countries increase their production.

Constellation expects to earn about $4 billion total of free cash flow in 2023-24 not counting capital spending on growth projects. The company provided a positive surprise in its earnings release by announcing a doubling of the dividend in 2023. The new dividend will be $0.282 quarterly for a yield around 1.3%. This is still low for a utility, but the company remains committed to grow it at 10% per year from this new higher base. This will consume about $0.8 billion of cash over the next 2 years. They also authorized a buyback of $1 billion, which is about 3.6% of the existing share count at current prices.

Constellation has identified $1 billion in growth capex over the next two years. This includes hydrogen production from electrolysis at nuclear sites. In addition to the ESG points, hydrogen production is another hedge against low power prices, as growing demand for hydrogen should make its pricing independent of electricity cost. As mentioned on the earnings call, Constellation would even still earn production tax credits for the internal power sales even if there is an attractive margin on the hydrogen production. The growth capex also includes upgrades at two nuclear plants in Illinois and renovation of existing wind power production. The company has another $0.2 billion of capex spend not counted in the base FCF related to the separation from Exelon, mostly to install a new ERP system.

After return to shareholders and growth capex, about $1 billion is left over. Constellation also plans to raise another $0.8 billion through contributions from JV partners and new debt issuance, which is easily supported by its strong balance sheet. The resulting $1.8 billion would be available for additional growth projects or return to shareholders as further buybacks or a special dividend. The company is also open to M&A activity, but the discussion on the earnings call suggested that potential acquisition targets are also richly valued.

Constellation Energy

Conclusion

Constellation shares have finally pulled back after a strong run in 2022, its first calendar year independent of Exelon. The market appears to be digesting the effects of the big runup in share price following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August. The production tax credits in the IRA are important to Constellation in the long term as they set a floor for the company's effective power prices. For the next two years however, power prices are strong enough for Constellation to do well without government support. The company's best-in-class operations, proven by its reliability in the winter storms of Christmas 2022, again justify the premium valuation. The recently doubled dividend, while still low for a utility, is expected to grow at 10% per year, making Constellation more attractive to dividend growth investors. The share price pullback, along with the demonstrated strong operations and growth potential, make Constellation a Buy once again.