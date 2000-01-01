Intuitive Surgical Beyond Macroeconomic Challenges

Feb. 17, 2023 12:57 AM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)
Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.49K Followers

Summary

  • Intuitive Surgical reported Q4 and FY2022 results that fell below expectations as hospitals continue to optimize CapEx in the face of challenging market conditions.
  • Contrary to its customers, ISRG is in the midst of an up CapEx cycle as it prepares to launch next-generation robotic surgical systems.
  • Our DCF model was constructed using optimistic assumptions, but it still indicates that the company's growth rate is capped somewhere in the mid-teens at best.

System for minimally invasive surgery.

LL28

Investment Thesis

The development of Robotic-Assisted Surgery "RAS" could be the most significant advancement in surgical practice in the 21st century. Pioneered by Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in 2000, the da Vinci Robotic Surgical System integrates technologies from robotics, medical imaging, artificial

Quant

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

ISRG Cost of Goods Sold

ISRG Cost of Goods Sold (Author's estimates based on company filings)

R&D expenses ISRG

R&D expenses (Author's estimates based on company filings)

Profit margin forecast, ISRG

Profit margin forecast (Author's estimates based on company filings)

The Mako Hip Replacement Device

The Mako Hip Replacement Device (Stryker)

A blueprint of Verb Surgical's (now part of (Johnson & Johnson) OTTAVA robotic surgical system.

A Blueprint OTTAVA Robotic Surgical System. (Johnson & Johnson)

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.49K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.