BioXcel BXCL701: Another Step Forward In The Race For An mCRPC Treatment

Feb. 17, 2023 1:09 AM ETBioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)MRK
Francisco Javier Garcia profile picture
Francisco Javier Garcia
1.17K Followers

Summary

  • BioXcel has just published top-line data from the Phase IIa trial of BXCL701 for mSCNC with very promising results.
  • These results position BXCL701 as a valuable asset for the first time.
  • BioXcel's BXCL501 continues to be tested in 3 different phase III trials, from which results are expected in the current semester.
  • With a market cap of around $900 million and revenue potential for BXCL501 of over $1 billion across all indications (excluding BXCL701), the company is frankly undervalued and is on a bull run for the next months/years.

white pills in bulk, drops, a syringe, an ampoule with medicine.

Alina Lyssenko

BioXcel (NASDAQ:BTAI) has just published top line-data from the Phase IIa trial of BXCL701 in combination with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda in patients with small cell neuroendocrine metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (SCNC). The results

This article was written by

Francisco Javier Garcia profile picture
Francisco Javier Garcia
1.17K Followers
More than 10 years in Biotech investment. Fundamental analysis. I am seeking for undervalued biotech for a +100% reward. Mind/long-term investments.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTAI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.