Crestwood Equity: Dealmaking Has Transformed The Company

Feb. 17, 2023 1:21 AM ETCrestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
87 Followers

Summary

  • Acquisitions and divestitures have re-positioned CEQP's assets.
  • Improved in-basin scale will allow for more high-return projects or bolt-on acquisitions.
  • Stock is one of the cheapest in the midstream sector.

Oil Boom Shifts The Landscape Of Rural North Dakota

Andrew Burton

Gathering and processing operator Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) has had a busy couple of years strategically re-positioning its portfolio through various acquisitions and divestitures. The deals have left the company with two very strong gathering and processing

Bakken Asset map

Company presentation

Permian Asset Map

Company Presentation

Oil Breakevens

Company Presentation

CHRD Acreage

CHRD Presentation

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
87 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEQP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.