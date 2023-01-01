Since our last publication on Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) the stock has caught a reasonable bid and confirmed the buy thesis. As a reminder, the buy rating primarily stems from EHC's focus on adding new beds/expansions on existing hospitals, as this is the highest return on usage of excess capital for future growth, and, "that capital intensity is flattening, providing good headroom for NOPAT to grow". The investment hypothesis being, that the incremental ROIC gains on new-stores [by adding new beds to existing stores, combined with de novo store openings] creates a lengthy tail of asset returns to compound the growth strategy [stores being hospitals]. Here we made a practical assessment of the incremental returns on capital, and observations from the Q4 FY22' analysis add more colour to the company's growth outlook looking ahead.
Exhibit 1. EHC price evolution, 2022-date
As mentioned, we're constructive on EHC's reshuffling of capital into growth opportunities and segments that offer the highest rates of return. We observed good headway from EHC this quarter on this front, especially at the pace of new openings. It opened 9 de novo facilities across FY22' - a company record. Referring to the growth strategy, it added 87 beds using a prefabrication strategy to execute the plan with minimal construction costs and 25% reduction in time to finish. Management expected a 15% annualized cost savings from this. Net-net, de novo facilities attributed an additional $4mm in the quarter. Subsequently, the incremental ROIC since FY20' [using a rolling TTM basis] ratcheted to >40% and supported the firm's buyback and dividend payouts, these findings confirmed by CEO Mark Tarr on the call: "[t]he strength and consistency of our free cashflow generation, allowed us to fund these investments and shareholder distributions, primarily with internally-generated funds".
It's also worth noting length of stay ("LOS") pulled to 12.5 for the quarter. Each 0.5 move in the LOS adjusts EBITDA by $8-$10mm, so we look forward to these numbers in FY23'. Labour costs have been an issue to margins [discussed later] so it's good to see projections for employees per occupied bed ("EPOB") guided flat at 3.4, back in-range with pre-pandemic levels. Related to EHC's capital budgeting strategies, the plan is for 8 new hospitals in FY23', coupled with 80-100 new beds to existing facilities. Looking closer, it sees 149 beds opening in March, with a 50 bed hospital opened by April. This will likely tie up the bulk of annual CapEx and OpEx by estimate, creating a potential tailwind for the latter half of the year. Further, along with its legacy facilities, EHC continues adding bed in its de novo's as well. It increased the average number of initial beds to 46 from long-term averages of 42-44 and looks to adding 49 beds through to FY25'. Judging from FY22' maintenance CapEx of $238mm, we'd expect some upside on this spend this year. Our buy rating is built on the hypothesis that new store openings are adding profitability on-top of legacy stores, i.e., that incremental ROIC>historical ROIC's. Note, EHC's incremental ROIC from Q2 FY20'-Q4 FY22' [rolling TTM basis] is 40%, confirming the thesis [Exhibit 2]. For the firm's growth initiatives described above, this bodes in well in our opinion.
Exhibit 2.
Looking deeper at the quarterly numbers, the subsequent findings are of utmost relevance to investors:
Exhibit 3.
Exhibit 4.
Exhibit 5.
EHC is attracting a premium to 5-year historical averages at 24x trailing earnings [18x non-GAAP earnings]. Yet, it trades at a discount to sector peers. Given the profitability momentum described earlier we opine that EHC will continue driving value for equity holders looking ahead. Supporting valuation upside is the firm's growth strategy that generates incremental profitability on top of legacy stores, its same-store growth, and revised posture on adding new beds to existing facilities to improve per-patient metrics. Moreover, it is sustainably compounding capital and adding growth via the return on incremental investments, leaving plenty of residual cash flows as distributions to shareholders [dividend analysis found here]. Presuming it can maintain these numbers, we see the stock trading fairly at 37x trailing earnings, deriving a long-term price target of $99.
Exhibit 6.
Net-net, there's sufficient evidence to suggest EHC will continue creating shareholder value down the line. It's growth strategy of adding additional beds to existing structures along with build outs of de novo facilities creates a lengthy tail of high rates of return distributed across its new and legacy hospitals. This is key to driving upside in its per-patient metrics, by estimation. We see labour costs normalizing across FY23' and add this the company's profitability momentum. Reaffirm buy at $99 price target.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EHC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
