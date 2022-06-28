Opinion: Nuclear Energy Security - Sleep Walking Into The Next Energy Crisis?

Feb. 17, 2023 2:30 AM ETURA, URNM, SRUUF, NLR
Global Risk Insights profile picture
Global Risk Insights
546 Followers

Summary

  • Nuclear energy produces roughly one-fifth of electricity in the EU and USA.
  • The uranium market and trade routes are concentrated, making them susceptible to disruption.
  • A uranium supply shock could spark sky-high prices.

Atom nucleus with electrons

peterschreiber.media

Commentators fundamentally underappreciate the vulnerability of the West's nuclear industry to Russia, and the sector may be about to become embroiled in the Russia-West economic conflict. The EU is debating sanctioning Russia's nuclear sector, with the EU parliament passing

This article was written by

Global Risk Insights profile picture
Global Risk Insights
546 Followers
Global Risk Insights (GRI) provides expert political risk analysis for the 21st century. Rapidly changing political environments pose significant obstacles, but also great opportunities. Understanding the nexus between politics and business has never been more important. Red tape, revolution, conflict, corruption – political factors make doing business in the global arena a challenge for even the best prepared companies. Our goal is to offer crucial insights and forecasts that allow you to optimize your strategy. When you need more depth on current issues, GRI brings you the world's only free, online political risk analysis. From Washington DC to Cairo to Beijing, our contributors are global in reach, local in expertise and have experience across the public and private sectors. GRI helps you know your world.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.