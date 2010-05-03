BTZ: Buy If You Think Yields Will Go Lower

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.29K Followers

Summary

  • BTZ provides high current income from a portfolio of credit instruments.
  • It has a relatively high duration of 6.4 years, which caused 2022's poor performance.
  • If you believe the Fed will be able to engineer a soft landing with moderating interest rates in the coming months, then BTZ could be a solid turnaround candidate.

Jump from year 2022 to 2023

bymuratdeniz

The BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) is a closed-end fund that generates high income from a portfolio of credit instruments. The fund suffered steep losses in 2022 due to its high duration. If the Fed can engineer a soft

BTZ fund facts

Figure 1 - BTZ fund facts (blackrock.com)

BTZ asset allocation

Figure 2 - BTZ asset allocation (blackrock.com)

BTZ credit quality allocation

Figure 2 - BTZ credit quality allocation (blackrock.com)

BTZ's allocations can shift from time to time

Figure 3 - BTZ's allocations can shift from time to time (BTZ 2022 semi-annual report)

BTZ historical returns

Figure 4 - BTZ historical returns (morningstar.com)

BTZ has generated lower returns and higher volatility than peers

Figure 5 - BTZ has generated lower returns and higher volatility than peers (morningstar.com)

BTZ has funded distribution from NII

Figure 6 - BTZ has funded distribution from NII (BTZ 2022 semi-annual report)

BTZ's NAV was stable in the past decade prior to 2022

Figure 7 - BTZ's NAV was stable in the past decade prior to 2022 (morningstar.com)

Treasury yields were unusually low before 2022

Figure 8 - Treasury yields were unusually low prior to 2022 (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com and inflation data from St. Louis Fed)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.29K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.