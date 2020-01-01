Five Below: Too Expensive, Despite The Growth

Feb. 17, 2023 2:57 AM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)
Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
733 Followers

Summary

  • Impressive revenue and earnings growth in the past decade, however, this alone does not justify the substantial premium in valuation compared to the consumer discretionary sector median.
  • Net profit margin has been declining in 2022, primarily due to macroeconomic headwinds. In 2023, we expect the macroeconomic environment to improve, potentially benefitting FIVE's business.
  • Investors and potential investors should keep an eye on inventory management.
  • We currently rate FIVE stock a "hold".

Five Below Retail Store. Five Below is a chain that sells products that cost up to 5 dollars.

jetcityimage

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The firm has got the attention of many investors in the past years, as its sales and profits have been growing rapidly. Simultaneously, the share price has also

Chart
Data by YCharts

table

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

table

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

table

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

chart

Gasoline prices (USD/Liter) (Tradingeconomics.com)

chart

U.S. Consume confidence (Tradingeconomics.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

table

Long-term assets (Seeking Alpha)

table

Valuation metrics (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
733 Followers
Petroleum engineer with an enthusiasm for investing, accounting and personal finances.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services or financial advice. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This article was co-authored by Mark Lakos.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.