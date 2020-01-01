jetcityimage

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The firm has got the attention of many investors in the past years, as its sales and profits have been growing rapidly. Simultaneously, the share price has also climbed.

In today's article, we will be analysing Five Below from a profitability and an efficiency point of view. We will be looking at different financial metrics, along with macroeconomic factors to comment on how these metrics are expected to develop in the coming quarters. We will also briefly look at the valuation to determine, if today's price levels could be an ideal opportunity to start a new position or to add to an existing one.

Let us start our discussion by inspecting the net profit margin.

Net profit margin

Net profit margin is a ratio of profit, after accounting for all expenses, to revenue. It is a commonly used profitability measure. Normally, we prefer to see and improving or stable level.

The following chart presents FIVE's net profit margin over the past five years.

Data by YCharts

We can see that the margin has been declining rapidly in 2022, eventually falling even below pre-pandemic levels. On one hand, we do not like the downward trend. On the other hand, a 7.8% net margin for a speciality retailer can be still considered relatively good.

The following table compares the net margins of several specialty retailers.

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

FIVE's profitability compares quite favourably to its peers'. FIVE has one of the highest net margins in the speciality retail industry.

Now, we also have to understand, what are the primary factors that could impact this profitability measure in the near term.

1.) Inventory management

Many firms in 2022, especially retailers, have been struggling with inventory management. Five Below appears to be no exception so far.

The following graph depicts FIVE's inventory levels over the past 5 years.

Data by YCharts

In 2021 and 2022, inventory levels have increased sharply. Sales have not kept up with the inventory increase, therefore the inventory turnover has fallen sharply.

Data by YCharts

Going forward, we would like to see inventory levels normalising. However to reduce excess or potentially even obsolete inventory, FIVE may need to use high promotional activity and discounting. This, in turn, can lead to further margin contraction.

The rising inventory has also negatively impacted the quick ratio, one of the often used liquidity ratios. While the current ratio has stayed well-above 1, meaning that the firm has enough current assets to cover its current liabilities, the quick ratio has fallen significantly. The difference between the quick ratio and the current ratio is that the prior excludes inventory from the calculation.

Data by YCharts

Having a too low quick ratio may reduce the financial flexibility of the firm. FIVE's level of quick ratio also compares poorly to some of its peers from the consumer discretionary sector.

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

When comparing the figures however with those of other stores in the discount variety retail space, the quick ratio does not seem to stand out.

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

2.) Macroeconomic environment

While potential inventory related issues may have a negative impact, the improving macroeconomic environment is likely to have a positive influence in the coming quarters.

Energy prices, along with gasoline prices, have fallen substantially from their 2022 peaks. Going forward, we do not expect energy prices to reach their 2022 highs in the near term. As a result, FIVE's costs as a percentage of revenue may decline in the coming quarters, potentially changing the contracting trend of the net profit margin. We expect freight costs and the cost of goods sold to decline.

Gasoline prices (USD/Liter) (Tradingeconomics.com)

The improving consumer sentiment can also have a positive impact. As consumers become more optimistic about their financial outlook and the economy overall, they may start to spend more on discretionary items, like the ones FIVE is selling. It is likely to have a direct impact on sales, but it can also have an indirect positive impact on marketing and advertising costs.

U.S. Consume confidence (Tradingeconomics.com)

We also need to mention that recently analysts have also become more bullish on the stock, citing "profitability improvements as well as a shift in consumer focus to value". Five Below's recent guide for the Q4 results can also sounds appealing, as they are expecting Q4 and full year fiscal 2022 results near the high end of their previously provided guidance ranges.

Asset turnover

Next, we will be taking a look at an efficiency measure, namely the asset turnover (asset utilisation). This ratio can be calculated by dividing sales by the total assets. An improving ratio indicates that the firm is becoming more efficient in using its assets to generate sales.

Data by YCharts

FIVE's asset turnover has dramatically declined in 2019 and 2020, despite the impressive revenue growth. This decline can be explained by the rapid increase in total assets.

Data by YCharts

Particularly important to point out the rapid increase in long-term assets, especially gross property, plant and equipment. In 2020 this line item has increased significantly, leading to the decrease in asset turnover.

Long-term assets (Seeking Alpha)

All in all, we acknowledge that FIVE is growing at a rapid pace and its profitability compares quite attractively to its peers'.

The question now is: Is it worth buying FIVE's stock at the current price levels?

Our take

According to a set of traditional price multiples, the stock appears to be trading at a substantial premium, compared to the consumer discretionary sector median.

Valuation metrics (Seeking Alpha)

We believe that this much of a premium is not justified. First, we would like to see the net margin improving again, or at least stabilising. Then, we would like to see, how effective the firm is in reducing its inventory levels and thereby also improving its liquidity. Last, but not least, the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain and our predictions/expectations about the near term improvement may not play out. While many economic indicators have shown improvements in the past months, inflation still remains elevated and the Fed has also not communicated its intention to stop with the rate hikes yet.

As we appreciate the growth potential ahead, we rate the stock as "hold" now.