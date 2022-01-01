Sean Gallup

Thesis Summary

Shopify, Inc (NYSE:SHOP) has just released its Q4 earnings and it is down 10% in post-market trading. Despite showing strength in key metrics, investors don’t seem to be happy.

In this article, I look at the recent results, insights from the earnings call and give my own two cents on Shopify.

Q4 Results

Shopify, Inc delivered a beat in both non-GAAP EPS and revenue, but it did not beat the market’s expectations since the stock is down following this release. The company posted an impressive GMV of over $60 billion for the quarter, and while this is good, there are still issues with the results.

Quarterly Results (Company filings)

We saw some solid growth in revenues, but the company’s costs increased faster than its profits, and Shopify lost more money per share in 2022 than in 2021. Higher costs can be justified if a company is growing, but is this the case with Shopify?

Revenues (Company Filing)

While the company grew revenue by 57.4% in 2021, 2022 revenues grew by only 21.4%. The slowdown was especially noticeable in subscriptions solutions. Merchant solutions is doing better, but there’s a problem here.

Costs (Company Filing)

The merchant solutions segment is much less profitable than subscription, and in fact, costs are growing faster than revenues.

2022 wasn’t a stellar year for Shopify, but let’s look at what the company expects in the next quarter:

Shopify Q1 Outlook (Investor Presentation)

The company expects growth in the high teens, which is still a slowdown. On the bright side, gross margins are expected to improve. The company also mentioned the “dilutive” effect of the Shopify Fulfillment Network and investment in key themes. These themes, from what I’ve gathered, are expanding the global footprint of the company and its products; Shopify POS, Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping and Shopify Capital.

Insights From The Earnings Call

Let’s dive into what management had to say about the recent results and the outlook for the future:

This is the response by CEO Tobi Lütke when asked about the biggest priorities for investment going forward:

Harley mentioned. [I’m very sure] (ph) that we’re increasing pace of shipping, we’re going deeper in the product areas that we have where Shopify is known for and really bring focus and deepening the quality of the developer platform and to – especially address the needs of the larger merchants and always move into commerce components as a result of this as well.

Source: Earnings call

Going global has been a big topic in this earnings call, and the company has even recently launched specific products to address the problems of larger clients, including Marketplace Pro and Point-of-Sale Go.

The objective here, is to focus on delivering value and better monetization the larger clients, something also addressed by VP Harley Finkelstein.

But the important nuance here also is that if you think about just merchant count on its own, it doesn’t really reflect the growth of the company. If you think about Supreme or think about Mattel or Black and Decker, these are single merchants, of course, but they bring obviously a lot of GMV with them. They take a lot of services with them. They take a lot more of our products and solutions than simply a small business. So I encourage you to think about the company’s growth, not just simply in merchant count, but merchant count and GMV and especially our attach rate,

Source: Earnings call

The attach rate which is mentioned here was also shown in the investor slides:

Attach rate (Investor Presentation)

The attach rate measures revenue divided by GMV, and shows the fact that Shopify has improved its monetization to a degree.

Which leads us to profitability, something that was also asked in the earnings call.

And we’ve been profitable many times and via – it is very normal for us to be well operationally matched and look at cash flow and operational efficiency and these kind of things. I think these times are very useful to get back to that and like really deepen our like efficiency of the business.

Source: Earnings call

Without going into great detail, profitability is also an objective for the company, which did lay off 10% off its workforce in 2022.

The Good And The Bad

All in all, it’s a mixed bag for Shopify. Starting with the good, the company could see a boost to the bottom line as it raises the prices for its subscriptions. I agree with management that Shopify offers good value, and the higher price point should be accepted well.

The approach to becoming a more complete provider for its larger clients makes sense, and it should help profitability, but this will take time to materialize.

There are clearly many avenues to grow, including Shopify Payments and Shipping, but investors aren’t seeing this growth at the moment. Furthermore, Shopify faces stiff competition from competing services and payment platforms.

The big problem for the stock price is that Shopify doesn’t fall into a distinct category as an investment. It is no longer showing outstanding growth, and the company hasn’t aid out a clear plan to achieve positive cash flow. If like Meta Platforms (META), they could show a clear path to increase efficiency, the market might respond better.

Final Thoughts

While I like Shopify’s business, the company is losing its appeal, with lower growth rates, a very crowded market and no profitability. The easy money has been made here. Under the right market circumstances, Shopify will rally, but that would be unrelated to fundamentals. I rate SHOP a hold.