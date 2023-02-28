Reata Pharmaceuticals' Omaveloxolone CRL Appears Imminent

Feb. 17, 2023 3:11 AM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)
Summary

  • Reata Pharmaceuticals has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for omaveloxolone, its experimental drug to treat Friedreich's ataxia. PDUFA date is February 28, 2023.
  • The FDA granted the NDA priority review status and conducted a Mid-Cycle Communication Meeting with Reata in Q3 2022, expressing concern about the strength of the efficacy data.
  • The FDA is likely concerned about the lack of strong evidence regarding omaveloxolone's ability to bring about clinically significant changes in patients.
  • A closer look at the data reveals confounding factors that impact the generalizability of the study results, particularly for FA patients with pes cavus.
  • Reata is likely to receive a Complete Response Letter from the FDA and even if omaveloxolone is approved, it is likely to face challenges in the FA market. As a result, Reata is recommended as a "Sell".

Frataxin (human) mitochondrial protein. Reduced expression causes Friedreich"s ataxia. 3D render.

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is a company in the clinical development stage that specializes in the creation of small-molecule therapeutics with unique mechanisms of action. They focus on treating severe diseases that have few or no

This article was written by

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
3.91K Followers
As a practicing Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), I have a keen interest in biotechnology and enjoy researching and writing about it. Drawing from my direct experience with patients and my analytical skills, I offer unique perspectives on the topic. My primary focus is on late-stage/approved drugs, evaluating treatment options and determining where a new drug may be best suited, as well as increasing awareness of the risks associated with clinical trial outcomes and market performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article aims to provide informational insight and not personal investment advice. The information presented is intended to be factual, but readers are encouraged to independently verify the information and consider their own financial situation, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making an investment decision. Some of the articles cover biotechnology companies with limited or no revenue, which makes the stocks speculative and prone to volatility. While the prospects may appear attractive, it's important to keep in mind that the future is unpredictable and there is a potential for significant losses.

Comments

