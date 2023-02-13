Alibaba's Pakistani Stumble Highlights Bumpy Road For China E-Commerce Abroad

Feb. 17, 2023 3:30 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.47K Followers

Summary

  • Pakistani e-commerce site Daraz announced it will cut 11% of its workforce, a week before owner Alibaba reportedly made a separate major divestment in India.
  • Analysts say Chinese e-commerce companies may need to localize better, rather than simply replicating their success at home, to succeed overseas.
  • A major challenge for many Chinese companies going abroad is learning how to localize their products and services.

Alibaba company logo on office building

Robert Way

Several overseas forays by Chinese e-commerce majors have stumbled lately, leading to layoffs and even closures as their business struggles. The travails speak to mounting difficulties in the group's drive to export their success at home, forcing them to navigate challenges

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.47K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.