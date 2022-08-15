Scott Olson

On 8/15/22, I wrote a very critical article on Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) (can be read here) as Mr. Karp's commentary and PLTR's slowing growth were problematic for my bull thesis. I want PLTR to succeed, and I had been super bullish on its long-term prospects, but everything in Q2 was a disappointment. I had stated that I was giving PLTR 1 year to convince me to remain a shareholder. Going into Q4 earnings, I started getting very bullish again as Mr. Karp's interviews were a complete 180 from the Q2 conference call, and the deals PLTR continued to announce were solid and set the stage for several growth flywheels. PLTR's Q4 2022 earnings delivered its first quarter of net income and revenue exceeding $500 million. There was a lot to like, and some aspects that weren't as appealing, but overall PLTR delivered in 2022 and has set itself up for success going forward. How many companies can say their software is solving real-world problems, fighting the war on terror, and are battlefield tested when the stakes are at their highest? This was the turning point that solidified why I invested in PLTR at their direct listing and why I want to be a long-term shareholder. The investment community certainly digested the news well because since earnings were released, PLTR has appreciated by 31.8%. I believe PLTR will turn out to be a phenomenal long-term investment, and my investment timeframe is at least 5-10 years, as I plan on holding PLTR past 2030 unless my investment thesis is forced to change in the future.

I am going to start with the one area I didn't like, and that was declining Adjusted income from operations, which leads to decreased margins and Free Cash Flow

My main criticism from PLTR's 2022 financial results was that revenue increased by 23.61% ($353.98 million) YoY, but its Adjusted income from operations, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and margins declined. I like to see increased levels of income from operations and Free Cash Flow (FCF) when revenue rises, but that wasn't the case YoY with PLTR. I am also not a fan of Adjusted numbers, and I like looking at raw FCF.

PLTR generated positive net income in Q4 2022, which is an exciting accomplishment, but that doesn't change the fact that FCF and Adjusted FCF declined YoY. Both net income and FCF are important measures of profitability, and while the street has been looking for net income because it's a GAAP metric, I place a large level of importance on the FCF metric. This is because FCF is a measure of profitability that excludes the non-cash expenses and includes spending on equipment and assets. It's also a harder number to distort or manipulate due to how companies account for taxes, and other interest expenses. FCF also is the pool of capital companies utilize to pay back debt, reinvest in the business, pay dividends, buy back shares, and make acquisitions. FCF represents a company's cash after accounting for cash outflows to support operations.

In 2021 PLTR generated $1.54 billion of revenue. On an adjusted level, PLTR produced $473.45 million of income from operations, which led to a 31% operating margin and $424.13 million in FCF at a 28% margin. PLTR added 23.61% ($353.98 million) to its top line, yet income from operations declined causing FCF and margins to compress in 2022. I am not concerned, but it's not something that I like to see from growing companies. In Q4, PLTR was able to generate $12.75 million in interest income due to its large cash position and interest rates in addition to $44.64 million in other income, which led to $33.49 million of net income. This is a prime example of why I like looking at FCF because the other income and amount of interest generated could fluctuate in the future. PLTR's Adjusted income from operations declined by -11.13% (-$52.7 million) YoY, and its Adjusted FCF declined by -52.13% ($221.11 million). This brought PLTR's Adjusted operating margin to 22% from 31% and its Adjusted FCF margin to 11% from 28% YoY.

I am not the biggest fan of Adjusted numbers because they add items back in, such as stock-based compensation, employer payroll taxes, and cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation. I like looking at the bottom-line numbers because they tell the story that the street is viewing. On an Adjusted operating income level, PLTR generated $420.75 million, but their actual operating income for 2022 was -$161.2 million. Its Adjusted FCF was $203.01 million, while its actual FCF in 2022 was $183.7 million. On an FCF methodology, PLTR delivered -$137.6 million (-42.83%) less in 2022 compared to the $321.3 million they produced in 2021. This is something that I will be following closely, and I hope that 2022 becomes an anomaly and the margins improve in 2023.

If you're a long-term investor there was a lot to like about 2022

The first thing that some may have been shocked about was profitability. PLTR had promised that they would become GAAP profitable in 2025 and delivered positive net income on a GAAP level in Q4 of 2022. Alex Karp (Palantir CEO) stated that PLTR plans on being GAAP profitable for the fiscal year of 2023, which will prove that Q4 2022 wasn't an anomaly. If this occurs, it will set the standard for positive EPS and future EPS growth, which is something that should be rewarded by the street.

One of the recent themes that have gained a tremendous amount of traction has been Artificial Intelligence (AI) ever since Chat GPT was released for public use. PLTR has been a pioneer in the AI space behind the scenes. The largest aspect of digitalization AI is arguably through the military on the battlefield, and PLTR has been engaged through countless programs. PLTR has spent the past 5-years building core infrastructure that's needed to power and train AI algorithms. Alex Karp has always indicated that PLTR is building solutions years in advance from when companies actually know they need the solution and remains several steps ahead of their competitors. PLTR is one of the only companies that can come to the table and showcase software that has been used in battlefield situations in Eastern Europe where the cost of mistakes is lives, and the stakes are at their highest.

More companies are publicizing their results with PLTR, and PLTR keeps closing more deals. Companies don't extend agreements for software that isn't delivering results or speak at conferences indicating how software has benefited them unless the results make an impact. For starters, in 2022, PLTR's software stopped a plot to overthrow the German government and delivered a $200 million return for Tyson Foods. BP plc (BP) extended their partnership with PLTR for an additional 5 years, and the deal total has been rumored to be in the 9 figures. In Q4 PLTR closed 55 deals that were valued at a minimum of $1 million, 11 were at least $5 million, and 5 were $10 million or larger. In 2022, PLTR delivered $1.91 billion of revenue, of which 60.92% was generated from U.S. while 39.08% occurred internationally. U.S. revenue growth grew 32% YoY to $1.16 million. U.S. commercial growth grew 67% YoY to $335 million of revenue, while U.S. government revenue grew 22% to $826 million YoY. Overall PLTR's commercial business continues to grow and represented 43.76% of total revenue ($834 million) in 2022, while government contracts grew 19% to $1.07 billion YoY. PLTR's total customer count increased 55% (130 customers) YoY to 367, and its net dollar retention was 115%. This is critical because customers continue to add services to their agreements, and a growing customer count with net dollar retention of over 100% is a winning combination.

PLTR closed out 2022 with a fortress balance sheet which consisted of $0 in debt and $2.6 billion in cash on hand. This is critical because PLTR isn't impacted by variable rates on debt since none can be found on the balance sheet. PLTR is in a position where it can generate substantial interest from its cash pile while strategically deploying cash to grow. If PLTR is net income positive in 2023, as they indicate, not a single dollar will be burned due to operating the business.

PLTR delivered strong guidance as they indicated they would be GAAP profitable and produce $2.23 billion of revenue and $531 of Adjusted income from operations on the high side. This would increase their Adjusted operating margin to 23.81% and be the largest amount of Adjusted operating income PLTR has delivered. I think PLTR may be a bit conservative on these numbers as 2022 was a pivotal year for erasing the black box stigma, and more commercial corporations engaged with what PLTR can deliver for them.

My takeaway and where I see PLTR stock going

While some may see 2022 as a mixed bag but I am a revitalized PLTR shareholder. Something many overlook is that PLTR is one of 3 companies with IL-6 clearance which is reserved for the storage and processing of information classified up to the secret level. For a cloud deployment, information that must be processed and stored at IL6 can only be processed in a DoD private/community or Federal government community cloud. There is a possibility that the impact of AI will rival cloud computing, and PLTR is at the forefront of implementing AI into software for decision-making.

PLTR indicated that 2023 would be a GAAP profitable year, and analyst estimates have the forward EPS estimates in 2023 at $0.24 and $0.29 in 2024 on the high side. I am not invested in PLTR for tomorrow or 2024, and I have always said this is a long-term investment. Based on what I read in the Q4 statement, and making some projections about customer counts, revenue, and margins, I believe PLTR could generate $15 billion of revenue in 2030. If PLTR has a 20% FCF margin, that would be $3 billion of FCF. Assuming their shareholder equity stays the same at a 20x FCF multiple combined with the current total equity, this would put PLTR's theoretical market cap at $62.64 billion. If a 30x multiple was assigned to FCF, then the theoretical market cap would be $92.64 billion. Please don't invest in PLTR because of my numbers, I can't predict the future, and these are projections based on assumptions and speculation. My personal investment analysis has PLTR at 3-5x over the next 7 years, but to achieve this, a lot of things need to go right. I think PLTR is on the right track, and the next several years will be very telling. As of now, I am back in the bull camp and believe PLTR can deliver substantial returns for long-term shareholders.