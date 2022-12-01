Revealing One Of My Favorite Buy And Hold Name Of 2023 - Chart Industries

Feb. 17, 2023 4:25 AM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)TA
Courage & Conviction Investing profile picture
Courage & Conviction Investing
Marketplace

Summary

  • Prior to its unexpected $4.4 billion Howden deal, Chart Industries had just posted a record Q3 FY 2022 and offered great FY 2023 EPS and backlog guidance.
  • The market was totally surprised by the Howden deal, and Chart shares reversed course, from an all-time high, and quickly got cut in half.
  • The market was concerned about the expensive equity and debt financing required to complete the deal and its new leverage profile.
  • Despite these valid concerns and the fact that Wall Street felt spurned by the deal, the acquisition makes sense and the new blended company is vertically integrated and should be a force that has multiple tailwinds driving future growth.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Second Wind Capital get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Fjord landscape with LNG tanker and tug ships in Norway

Gert-Jan van Vliet

Yesterday, was one of my favorite market days in a while. My long term, buy and hold, and high conviction bet/ long thesis on TravelCenters of America (TA) paid off. I've owned TA shares, with a cost basis

EIA

EIA

GTLS FY 2021 10-K

GTLS FY 2021 10-K

GTLS FY 2021 10-K

GTLS FY 2021 10-K

GTLS FY 2021 10-K

GTLS FY 2021 10-K

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance

GTLS - Howden Acquisition Slide Deck

GTLS - Howden Acquisition Slide Deck

GTLS - Howden Acquisition Slide Deck

GTLS - Howden Acquisition Slide Deck

GTLS - Howden Acquisition Slide Deck

GTLS - Howden Acquisition Slide Deck

GTLS - Howden Acquisition Slide Deck

GTLS - Howden Acquisition Slide Deck

GTLS - Howden Acquisition Slide Deck

GTLS - Howden Acquisition Slide Deck

Second Wind Capital is a value oriented investment service with a strong recent track record of exceptional outperformance. The focus is mostly small cap value and special situation equities. From January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2022, the flagship account has compounded at 43.7% per year.

This article was written by

Courage & Conviction Investing profile picture
Courage & Conviction Investing
13.81K Followers
Idea generation, value investing, small caps and under the radar stocks.
A career wanderer and journeyman, with a passion for deep value and contrarian investing. I spent five years on the buy side in investment grade bonds on a team that managed $50 billion of assets, 3.5 years as an energy credit analyst for an energy company, and had multiple stints in corporate finance, most recently as a strategic financial analyst. I have an undergraduate degree in Finance (UMass Amherst) and earned an MBA (Babson College).


I actively invest my own capital and for a few family members.


Favorite quotes:


“When you are inspired by some great purpose, some extraordinary project, all your thoughts break their bonds: Your mind transcends limitations, your consciousness expands in every direction, and you find yourself in a new, great and wonderful world. Dormant forces, faculties and talents become alive, and you discover yourself to be a greater person by far than you ever dreamed yourself to be.” (Author - Patanjali)

“Tentative efforts lead to tentative outcomes. Therefore, give yourself fully to your endeavors. Decide to construct your character through excellent actions and determine to pay the price of a worthy goal. The trials you encounter will introduce you to your strengths. Remain steadfast...and one day you will build something that endures: something worthy of your potential.” (Author - Epictetus)

"Hope sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible." (Author - Unknown)

"When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, 'I used everything you gave me." (Author - Erma Bombeck)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GTLS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.