Investment Thesis

Large amounts of data are available in the world and space. Governments, organizations, and corporations can benefit from such data. Data management is a hot trend unlocking an opportunity that Spire's (NYSE:SPIR) management determines at a ~$100B TAM. Spire is an industry-leading company that uses its nanosatellites to collect data. Data and related services are sold to its clients. Despite Spire being an already established company, it is in a growth stage and is not expected to be profitable and FCF-positive until 2024. On the other hand, it is currently reasonably valued and, considering its growth prospect coupled with the expected high profit margins, could prove a fruitful investment in the near future with little downside risk.

A Brief Company Overview

Spire Global, Inc. is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services. Initially known as NanoSatisfi Inc., the company was founded in June 2012 in San Francisco by International Space University graduates Peter Platzer, Jeroen Cappaert, and Joel Spark. After several funding rounds, Spire shaped the founders' vision into reality; it is now operating one of the world's largest multi-purpose, "listening" satellite constellations and a global ground station network.

The company is headquartered in Vienna, VA (Washington DC metro area) while operating offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Cambridge (Ontario), Glasgow and Oxfordshire in the UK, Luxembourg (EU), and Singapore. Spire's stock began trading on NYSE on August 17, 2021, after completing the SPAC merger with Navsight Holdings, Inc. at a valuation of ~$1.6B. Shortly after that, Spire announced the acquisition of the maritime-specialized peer exactEarth. Although a financially accretive and rational move from a business perspective, the transaction could be considered expensive financially.

Spire's satellites use radio frequency sensors and are designed and built in-house. The data collected can only be captured from space. There are data which can be sold unlimited times, as well as real-time data gathered. In addition to subscriptions for Spire's data, the company offers analytics and predictive solutions using cloud-based data infrastructure processes.

In brief, Spire offers critical solutions and services in various fields:

Maritime

Weather

Aviation

Earth Intelligence

Space Services

US Federal

Global Government

Its clientele of over 700 agencies and corporations includes big names such as NASA, NOAA, ESA, and Chevron (CVX).

DB Global Space Summit Presentation 11/11/2022

Financial Outlook

The SPAC bubble burst; the unfavourable macro/market trends in tandem with the management's failure to meet the initial forecasts were good enough reasons for Spire's stock to plummet. The company currently trades at a market cap of ~ $152M and a share price of ~$1.09. The latest guidance shows impressive growth YoY, yet, well below the initial forecasts.

Spire Q4 & FY 2022 Guidance

Finally, it is worth mentioning that a warrant exchange offer was recently completed; as of 01/20/2023, these warrants were removed from NYSE.

Valuation

The initial FY 2022 forecasted revenue was ~$114M. According to the latest guidance, an FY 2022 revenue of ~$80-82M is expected instead. This would be ~30% lower than initially expected. FY 2022 EBITDA will be negative and the company will not be FCF-positive and net-profitable in FY 2023. Considering these facts, Spire doesn't currently seem significantly undervalued, however, it is undervalued compared to certain peers such as BlackSky (BKSY) and Planet Labs (PL) for example, in terms of EV/S (TTM) ratio.

Seeking Alpha Comparison

After studying the initial overpromising forecasts and considering the new reality for the company, trimmed revenue should be expected for the coming years. A $500-600M expected 2025 revenue would be a more reasonable expectation than the initial $913M forecast. Spire's business model is expected to present significantly high profit margins. Applying an EBITDA margin of 40% would result in ~$220M 2025 EBITDA. A 10x EBITDA multiplier would result in a $2.2B valuation. If this seems optimistic, in a worst-case scenario, assuming $300M FY 2025 revenue and applying a 30% EBITDA margin, would result in a $90M FY 2025 EBITDA. The company, in this case, would be valued at ~$900M, which would still mean multiplying the current EV.

Risks

Despite Spire being an established company operating in a growing market, it may face certain risks. The services offered may be critical, yet, there could be pullbacks in clients' budgets due to the macro/market conditions. The managerial ability to meet long-term financial forecasts may prove questionable, hence, financials in the coming years may differ negatively. Spire raised capital through the SPAC deal with Navsight; a large amount was channelled to the exactEarth acquisition. The company may take on debt or sell shares ATM. A possible loss of an important client may significantly impact Spire's financial condition. Higher interest and FX rates may also impact Spire's financials. Finally, competitors may claim a larger-than-the-management-expects market share in the future.

Conclusion

Weighing everything up, Spire should be considered an established, yet, still growing company, operating in an industry that is among the hot trends of the decade. Its services are valuable to big governmental and corporate clients. Despite being unprofitable, it is getting closer to turning the tide. In addition, it presents a high-profit-margin business model. Furthermore, it is reasonably valued and undervalued compared to certain peers. Spire's valuation could be multiplied in the next couple of years, assuming the management continues bringing wins. Investors could initiate a position at current or lower levels and watch the business developments in the coming quarters, starting with the Q4 and FY 2022 ER and expected guidance for 2023 on 03/08/2023, to determine their stance.