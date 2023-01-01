Maxxa_Satori

The latest CPI report indicates that the central bank's battle against inflation is far from over, and it may even enter a second round in 2023. With inflation appearing to be on the rise in January, the Fed may be forced to put its foot down and resume more aggressive interest rate hikes as the year progresses.

A steeper interest rate curve would harm mortgage trust portfolio values and net interest spreads like Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY), implying dividend cuts and discount valuation. Please read our previous coverage on NLY here.

Annaly Capital's net interest spread shrank significantly in the fourth quarter, and an increase in the rate of rate hikes in 2023 represents a significant headwind for the trust's valuation.

Inflation, Central Bank Policy And Impact On Annaly's Net Interest Spread

According to the most recent CPI report, annual inflation in the United States rose 6.4%, exceeding expectations of 6.2%. Annual inflation fell from a high of 9.1% in June 2022 to a low of 0.5% in January. However, inflation increased 0.5% month over month in January.

Rent, food, and energy prices are the primary drivers of rising consumer prices. With inflation still well above the central bank's target of 2.0%, there is a strong case for another aggressive rate hike at the next meeting.

Annual Inflation Rates (Tradingeconomics.com)

In 2022, the central bank began an aggressive rate hike cycle as inflation rates reached 40-year highs, and while the pace of consumer price increases has slowed, higher interest rates remain the biggest risk for mortgage trusts like Annaly Capital.

The Federal Reserve recently slowed the pace of its rate hikes in response to slowing inflation, but interest rates are likely to rise in 2023 as inflation remains a headache.

The Federal Open Markets Committee set the federal funds rate at 4.50-4.75% in February, after raising interest rates for the eighth time since March 2022, including four consecutive 75-basis-point hikes. The Fed raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points in February after aggressively raising it throughout 2022.

Federal Funds Rate (YCharts)

Annaly Capital's net interest spread collapsed significantly in the fourth quarter due to a steepening interest rate curve caused by the central bank's push to control inflation in 2022.

Annaly Capital's net interest spread fell from 2.46% in 2Q'22 to 0.15% in 4Q-22, reflecting the significantly higher funding costs that mortgage trusts must now bear. Mortgage trusts bear the brunt of the central bank's hawkish interest rate policy, with disastrous consequences for profitability, because they rely on short-term funding to invest in mortgage securities.

The cost of debt capital was the single most important driver of Annaly Capital's crashing net interest spread in the fourth quarter. The average cost of Annaly Capital's debt increased to 3.71% in 4Q-22, up from 2.38% in the previous quarter and 1.12% in 2Q-22.

Key Earnings Metrics (Annaly Capital Management)

Annaly Capital's pay-out ratio deteriorated significantly in the fourth quarter due to higher interest costs and a contracting net interest spread. The pay-out ratio was 99% in 4Q-22, implying that the trust may have to reduce its dividend in the coming quarters.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

Annaly Capital Is Set To Trade At A Discount To Book Value Again

Annaly Capital's book value was $20.79 per share in 4Q-22, up 4.3% QoQ but down 34.8% YoY. With inflation exceeding expectations in January, the mortgage trust may face another significant increase in funding costs in 1Q-23, further squeezing Annaly Capital's net interest spread and portfolio value.

The stock of Annaly Capital is currently trading at a 4.4% premium to book value, which I believe is unjustified given that the most recent inflation report strongly suggests that the central bank will continue to hike aggressively through 2023 and that the dividend pay-out ratio is flashing a red-hot warning signal.

Price To Book Value (YCharts)

Why Annaly Capital Could See A Lower/Higher Valuation

Inflationary pressures would be relieved, removing the need for the central bank to raise interest rates in 2023. If inflation does indeed ease, the central bank will have no good reason to aggressively raise the federal funds rate, which would be good news for Annaly Capital because it would relieve pressure on its portfolio values, particularly its net interest spread.

However, given that inflation remains significantly above the central bank's inflation target, the market must anticipate further rate hikes.

My Conclusion

In this environment, Annaly Capital does not deserve to trade at a premium to book value. A higher-than-expected inflation report strongly suggests that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates in the coming months, making mortgage trust debt capital even more expensive than it is now.

Because the net interest spread is already close to zero and the payout ratio is now at 99%, Annaly Capital may be forced to reduce its dividend in the short term.