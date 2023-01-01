NN Group: Attractive Capital Return

Feb. 17, 2023 4:44 AM ETNN Group N.V. (NNGRY)AEG, AEGOF, NNGPF
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.5K Followers

Summary

  • Despite the Asset Management disposal, NN delivered a strong operating capital generation.
  • Buyback left unchanged, but higher DPS (+12%).
  • Solid holding company cash, so we confirm our buy rating.

Business colleagues working together on a laptop.

courtneyk

In early January, we decided to continue publishing our comps analysis between NN Group NV (OTCPK:NNGPF, OTCPK:NNGRY) and Aegon (NYSE:AEG); however, this time with a preference for the former company. Our publication was titled

NN Group operating capital generation evolution

NN Group operating capital generation evolution

NN Group Solvency Ratio evolution

NN Group Solvency Ratio evolution

NN Group shareholder payout evolution

NN Group shareholder payout evolution

Holding CO cash evolution

Holding CO cash evolution

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.5K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.