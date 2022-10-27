Daniel Tadevosyan/iStock via Getty Images

By David Huston (with technical analysis by Nick Gomez)

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE: MPW

Medical Properties Trust is a well-capitalized, preferred real estate investment trust whose primary business is in operating non-government owned hospitals in several key markets.

They operate principally in the United States where 62% of the portfolio sits, as well as the United Kingdom (18%), Switzerland (6%), Germany (5%) and Australia (4%). They are the 2nd largest hospital owner outside of the public sector and have a property asset base of $21.1 billion.

The company has been a compound growth business for a long time, managing a 25% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) between 2004 and 3Q 2022. They have grown NFFO (normalized funds from operations) per share at a 10-year CAGR of 9.4% and dividends at a slightly more humble 3.4% CAGR. Recently though, there are two issues that have plagued the company and driven the share price down over 45% over the course of the past 12 months. Let's have a look at the issues, followed by the capital structure of the company and its balance sheet, and see if we can come to a concrete conclusion about the investment case.

Fundamentals - Balance Sheet And Income Statement

The reason I begin with an assessment of the company is that it's fundamental to understanding whether this is, at all, the type of business you would allocate capital to. To do so we follow a set of analysis that Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are known for using, which is covered in Warren Buffett and the Interpretation of Financial Statements by David Clark and Mary Buffett. The results have been simplified and summarized in the table below:

MPW Annual Report

Let's start with the positives. Despite appearances, MPW is a relatively profitable investment trust. The net income figure - for those eagle eyed readers - is actually $1,522 million ($1.5bn), however, we have subtracted the line items for divestitures made in the quarter. This gives us a more granular view of how they did in the business of making money without the added impact of selling things, that further hampers their ability to make money. In aggregate when you look at their ratio of property/plant/equipment to debt and net earnings, the company is decent at leveraging its real estate portfolio to generate profit for shareholders. Especially for a business that trades at a price earnings ratio of 5.67.

The amber and red flags are that its cash positions have further reduced at the end of the quarter, and the company does have a sizeable $1.6 billion in short term bank debt that it needs to repay. Ironically some analysts have pointed out that the risk is the bond debt (we will come to this later) that comes due in 2027 & 2030 respectively. However often it is short term bank debt and loans that get a business into trouble. It is no surprise then that we find that the Debt to Shareholder Equity Ratio is quite high. Fundamentally MPW needs to reduce the debt and show shareholders that it can remain competitive and keep growing the top and bottom line without adding to the pile of debt that will be taken on at higher interest rates in the future.

What can we now say about Medical Properties Trust before we move onto the issues that they are facing? Let's take a higher level look at the fundamentals for the company:

Morningstar Quantitative Equity Research

MPW has a fair value assessment of $20.05 versus a current price of $11.85. Compared to recent history, it is trading at an all-time discount to net asset value that effectively prices in a great deal of concern about its future financial health and capability to deliver returns. With a PE of 5.67 and a dividend yield 9.4%, the market seems to be preparing for the potential for declining earnings and dividend cuts in the future.

Trouble With Steward And Debt

One of the key headwinds Medical Properties Trust faced in 2022 was fears over the future performance of Steward Medical Group, one of MPW's largest clients, whose financial position was cast into doubt by a Wall Street Journal piece that was run in February 2022. The allegations were that the company had financial difficulties and had lost over $800 million over a three-year period. Furthermore, it was asserted that MPW had actually loaned money to Steward to pay its rent and other bills.

What a difference a year makes: since that piece was run, it turns out that Steward has won a litigation against Compass Medical group in relation to fraudulent claims being made against Steward. The company has subsequently stabilized its financial position and accelerated repayments to MPW to the tune of $450 million, which was outlined in the recent Q3 update by MPW:

During the third quarter, Steward completed the accelerated repayment of amounts due related to approximately $450 million in COVID-related advances and collected approximately $70 million of past due reimbursements under the Texas Medicaid program. With these cash drains now in the past, positive revenue trends, significant declines in contract labor utilization and anticipated annual savings resulting from adjustments to Steward's cost structure are expected to result in positive and sustainable free cash flow.

Source: Q3 Results Medical Properties Trust, 27th October 2022

There is of course further potential for financial difficulty with Steward and the possibility that one of the largest clients for MPW may struggle, in the future, with paying their obligations. Investors who are interested in learning more can find a useful summary here. However, it appears that the majority of that risk is priced into the stock of MPW already. Certainly the fact that as recently as 22nd December 2022, Steward Health Care was able to complete an agreement with Citibank to extend their ABL agreement with lenders is an encouraging sign that they are moving in the right direction.

On occasions like this investors choose to focus solely on the future risks to cashflow - in this case, the risk that Steward will default on its obligations and introducing serious risks to MPW's bottom line. From a fundamental perspective though, as of the 3rd quarter reported in 2023, this has not materialized.

What's interesting about Medical Properties Trust is that it has a very stable fundamental customer base regardless of the financial health of the underlying businesses that pay it rent. Over 67% of the assets that they own are acute care hospitals, predominantly in the United States, which are seeing record demand for their services. Furthermore one of their largest acquisitions recently was for £1.5 billion worth of acute care hospitals under long-term inflation linked leases to Circle Health.

There's actually a clever way to get exposure to MPW without taking on too much risk.

Dividend & Income Vs. Bonds

It's fairly obvious that buying MPW as a shareholder would entitle you to a 9.4% yield at current market prices, albeit with a risk that they trim their payout in the future to focus on paying down debt. Although we don't believe that this is a near term risk - given the dividend is amply covered by FFO and profit - it's a risk.

What's interesting is that Medical Properties Trust operates the MPT Operating Partnership L.P., which is a financing corporation whose aim is to provide credit to the parent organization. Currently the bonds for that financing LLP trade on very attractive prices to book value:

Frankfurt Boerse

Purchasing the MPT Operating Partnership L.P./MPT Finance Corp 5% 17/27 bond at today's price would give you a yield-to-maturity of 10.88% at market price.

For those who do not trade as often within the bond market, let's unpack that. The instrument is a bond that trades in USD on the US bond market. The face-value of the bond is 100 and it pays a coupon of 5% a year with a maturity date (when they give you your money back) in 2027. The duration left for the bond is 4.16 years.

The cost of that bond today is approximately 81.595 if you take the midpoint of prices and factor in banks taking a commission on your trade. So let's assume you get that purchase price, it means if you use a "yield-to-maturity" calculator, that you get a yield to maturity of 10.78%. Depending on the actual price you pay for the bond this final yield will fluctuate and be careful - just like you do with equity investments - not to pay too much in fees to buy the bond.

So what's a better investment then, the MPT bonds, or the Medical Properties Trust common stock?

Investment Options

For this company we believe that there are two interesting investment options:

Buy MPW equity / stock Buy MPT Bonds

The technical picture for Medical Properties Trust is as positive as it was in 2009 post the GFC :

RSI is rising off the lowest level since 2009.

MACD is curving upward from a much lower level than in 2009.

The stochastic is rising from a sub-20 level like in 2009.

%B is rising from the lowest level since 2009.

ANG Traders, stockcharts.com

A closer view, shows that MPW is above the Raff regression channel and above the 6-month moving average. In the past, the latter indicator has predicted positive upward momentum and higher prices.

ANG Traders, stockcharts.com

Medical Properties Trust trades at an undemanding PE of 5.67, has a dividend yield of 9.4%, and as we have shown above a financial position that seems stronger than what is reflected in the value of the shares. We believe a medium-term price target of $20.2 is more than reasonable for the company.

If you're sensing "a but", though, there's another consideration - the bonds.

MPT Operating Partnership L.P./MPT Finance Corp 5% 17/27 bond is enticing. For tying up your capital out to 2027 (about 4.1 years from now) you get paid a guaranteed yield of 10.7% (depending of course on your purchase price and costs). What's so special about that? Well, let's remember that as an equity holder, if the company struggles with further bad news on the profit front, the stock could trade down -15 to -20% if it misses expectations. As a bond holder that is irrelevant: all that matters is that MPW is solvent and remains in operation, in order to pay back bondholders in 2027.

Let's compare these two horses in a simple chart factoring in compound return:

MPW Annual Report

If we assume a 5% capital return on the equity plus 9.4% dividend, that gives us an average annual return of 14.4% on the stock if everything goes well out to 2027. At the same time if we held the much more senior and stable bonds (that don't suffer from capital loss as readily) we'd average just under 10.8% annual return. The total return for the equity would be 71.3% out to 2027 and 50.4% for the bonds out to maturity.

So which is a better investment? From our perspective at ANG Traders the MPT bond offers a lower risk for risk-averse investors, given the current macroeconomic environment and the assessment of MPW as a business. A strongly risk-reduced 10.8% annual return - with bonds that actually have a lien on the capital at MPW - would be less risky than holding equity that achieves a higher level of return but with increased risk of bad news or earnings coming in low. For those investors not averse to some risk, however, the equity provides higher potential returns.

Final thoughts: this is a fluid situation and can change as new information comes in. As the bond prices rally, any sudden dips in the share price could change the risk assumptions to swing in favour of taking a long position in MPW. Equally an aggressive investor might be convinced that the higher returns offering by the equity prices are worth the risk. That's what makes a market!

We hope this assessment has been valuable to you.