Xiaolu Chu

General Information

Muskrats unite! Finally, a product conceivably as explosive as Tesla Inc's (TSLA) rollercoaster ride to the pinnacles of motorized stardom. It has been some time in the making but Direxion has managed to craft an ETF (NASDAQ:TSLL) premised on leveraging up Tesla, packaging it up, and serving it hot to long fanbois and evil shorts alike.

Popularity has thrust the headline-grabbing automaker from zero to hero while providing a captive audience for passive ETF fund raising. No other stock is as divisive as the electric automaker. None.

Besides, that is the way Elon (as his devotees call him) would want it. Trademark Musk jawboning (when are robo-taxis coming out again?) and creative license have generated unprecedented tweetstorms not only accusing a Thai rescue volunteer of pedophilia but also promoting the righteousness of taking Tesla private.

Only Musk could pull it off. When the SEC - who Musk had tagged "the short sellers enrichment commission" - flagged him for a penalty, he was forced to give up his chairman role and to buy $20M of Tesla stock, only for it to quadruple in the following 18 months. A fitting penalty in anyone's mind.

We have seen it all from the South African visionary whose mission statement is to save humanity from an environmental calamity while jetting from factory to factory in his Gulfstream G550ER.

Soon Tesla robots will put paid to the tight labor market easing Federal banker anxieties. Solar panels will solve the world's energy needs and the outspoken engineer, now owner of Twitter, will perhaps control the world. Indeed, the stock market was boring before we had our very own rocket man. Arguably, the ETF universe was boring until we had TSLL.

Koyfin

Over the past 5-years Tesla Inc (TSLA) has delivered 9x returns!

Musk's larger than life personality possibly eclipses Tesla. The $640B electric vehicle leviathan has unrepentantly transformed the automotive industry - from sales of $4B in 2015 to $81B in 2022, the story-stock has become the poster child of global sustainability.

Over the same period, the firm navigated $900M losses (FY 2015) to nose-bleed profits of almost $13B last year. So, who cares if the company has a forward P/E of 53x and is more valuable (?) than every single automaker combined? Forget 2% terminal rates for world GDP and discount models - this stock may continue its voyage to the moon, in sheer contempt for efficient market theory.

So, for anyone thinking Tesla's epic ride is not volatile enough, queue derision daily, er I mean Direxion Daily's leveraged Tesla ETF (TSLL). Who cares about risk? Let's lever it, concentrate it, compound it daily and serve it to the masses. For the boring money managers among you, smug with skepticism perhaps like us at ZMK, now is the opportunity to find out more about the latest craze in concentrated, leveraged ETFs. To the moon. (Neutral)

ETF unpackaged

Direxion Daily ETF trust TSLA bull (TSLL) provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the Texas-based EV leader. Investing in a plethora of derivatives for that added boost, the fund aims to emulate the EV maker's unpredictable price action. It employs a wide array of strategies including long/ short equity while utilizing derivatives such as swap contracts on the battery electric vehicle pioneer; this fund is your ticket to Tesla equity outperformance or monetary misery.

Koyfin

You wanted big beta and eye-watering price action? You got it - with TSLL turbo-charging Tesla's tumultuous ride.

The newish ETF is engineered by Direxion, a leader in exotic ETFs, and destined for the Teslarati and CEO worshippers alike. The fund is a tradable tool to build directional exposure or simply hedge out a short position while embracing the EV giant as a modern-day mobility messiah.

The typical "daily" branding known by many ETF watchers underpins a central trait - daily resets on compounding making long-term returns diverge from expected ones. That means long-term holding is not suitable. Along with embedded leverage, and path dependency, the levered ETF makes up for a volatility-charged package - a fitting tribute to the outlandish Tesla CEO responsible for the EV revolution sweeping the world.

Product Structure

The fund capitalizes on Elon evangelism, charging you 97 basis points for the privilege. That's perhaps a shrewd move from Direxion, realizing fans may pile in head-first without scrutinizing the term sheet. TSLL was only launched in August last year but has since managed to build a $378M war chest of funds.

Roughly ~$108M in shares change hands daily - almost one quarter of total AUM - underscoring the fund's short-term bloodline. Spreads (0.13%) are big as is concentration risk given the no-holds-barred wager on Tesla the ETF represents.

There is no distribution nor diversification perks normally common to most ETFs. So, forget modern portfolio theory and the capital market line - this is a concentrated wager that Tesla will continue to flourish regardless of headwinds or competition laying siege to the EV firebrand.

Risk

The primary risk surrounded leveraged ETFs is beta slippage - it's a multi-day tracking inefficiency. That means price movements are calculated on a percentage basis for that day only. It is also the reason why Direxion uses the trademark "DAILY" to highlight these are only tactical trading tools, with serious risks for long-term hodlers. Before investing, it is worth familiarizing yourself with risks described by the SEC that can be found here.

Beyond the standard perils linked to leveraged ETFs, TSLL differentiates itself with egregious amounts of concentration. Its unique holding means that diversification benefits often familiar with ETFs are non-existent. Over-the-counter derivatives which the fund uses to generate leverage implies notable risk. Unlike standardized derivative contracts, OTC implies the absence of an intermediary such as a clearing house and possible downside, particularly in times of heightened volatility should one of the counterparties fail.

Tesla's dependence on Elon Musk, perhaps more so than any other celebrity CEO could spell trouble should he be distracted or unable to run the company in the future. The inflation reduction act has provided some wind for Tesla's sails and its first movers advantage has provided a meaningful head-start.

But competition is coming with every major original equipment manufacturer announcing an EV line-up, slashing costs, and initiating perhaps a drawn-out price war. Tesla has recently slashed costs, its Shanghai factory remains specifically exposed to geo-political risk, and the firm could perhaps find itself a political punching-bag should China decide to retaliate against an extensive range of sanctions linked to its semi-conductor and technology industries.

Musk has taken on significant debt with his Twitter takeover - that too may pressure stock prices as he offloads equity to finance continued woes at the San-Francisco based social media platform. He has promised not to sell more which is assuring. At worst, the corporate crusade could end in a financial trainwreck - at best a distraction but in any case, it is difficult to argue those commitments don't compete for the visionary's time.

Key Takeaways

You wanted more volatility, more action-packed price action, more controversy and Direxion Daily just supplied it. Boatloads of it. Forget the adults in the room, this levered play on the Texas EV titan's future fortunes provides the option to outperform, day trade, or simply take a position - in possibly the most divisive, disruptive and defining US corporation of all time.