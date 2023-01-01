The chart below shows the 2022 and 2023 (so far) returns across some major asset classes.
A key for the security names is given below.
A few observations:
Thus far, 2023 feels like a year that's crushed some of the popular "smart-money" trades from 2022. Energy, commodities, staples all feel crowded and the underweights, presumably technology and crypto, have been having a great year. The crowded trades, however, still feel like the right ones. But the market doesn't much care, at least for the time being.
