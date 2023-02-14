Inflation Rebound Doesn't Change The Big Picture

Summary

  • Inflation bounced back in January, which will likely make the Fed more cautious and increases the probability of further rate hikes.
  • The increase in inflation was fairly broad based and not just the result of a change in basket weights.
  • The latest inflation figures also need to be viewed in light of the strong December labor market data.

Inflation Concept

Ibrahim Akcengiz

The economy is still adjusting to strong demand and supply chain issues caused by the pandemic. As a result, inflation continues to be an issue in some areas and temporary deflationary forces appear to be waning. Despite this, extreme price increases now

Monthly Inflation by Percentile Ranking 3-Mo. Moving Average

Figure 1: Monthly Inflation by Percentile Ranking 3-Mo. Moving Average (source: Created by author using data from BLS)

Proportion of CPI Components with Declining Prices 3-Mo. Moving Average

Figure 2: Proportion of CPI Components with Declining Prices 3-Mo. Moving Average (source: Created by author using data from BLS)

Core CPI ex-Shelter Monthly Inflation 3-Mo. Moving Average

Figure 3: Core CPI ex-Shelter Monthly Inflation 3-Mo. Moving Average (source: Created by author using data from BLS)

Monthly CPI Inflation

Table 1: Monthly CPI Inflation (source: Created by author using data from BLS)

Apparel Sales

Figure 4: Apparel Sales (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

PPI by Commodity: All Commodities

Figure 5: PPI by Commodity: All Commodities (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index

Figure 6: Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (source: Created by author using data from Manheim)

New Vehicle Sales

Figure 7: New Vehicle Sales (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Growth and Profitability of Large Auto Manufacturers

Figure 8: Growth and Profitability of Large Auto Manufacturers (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

US Home Price Index

Figure 9: US Home Price Index (source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

Unemployment Rate

Figure 10: Unemployment Rate (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

This article was written by

I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

