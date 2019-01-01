Ferrari Is A Cornerstone Of My Portfolio: Here Is Why

Feb. 17, 2023 6:04 AM ETFerrari N.V. (RACE)
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
1.58K Followers

Summary

  • Ferrari has a business model easy to understand and predict.
  • Its incredible moat and brand value make it extremely valuable.
  • The recently reported results exceeded expectations and hint that Ferrari could reach net revenues close to €6 billion already at the end of 2023.
  • Purosangue order books are full and sales will help increase margins.
  • Low industrial debt, dividend growth, and share repurchases make it a perfect fit for my portfolio.

Pneumatico di un"auto da corsa Ferrari Formula 1

assalve/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is a cornerstone of my portfolio. Superior brand-recognition, coupled with superb supercars and a very predictable business model makes me very confident about this investment.

Ferrari is also a one of those

Ferrari stock, RACE, Ferrari guidance

Author, with data from Ferrari's reports

Ferrari stock, RACE, Invest in Ferrari

Ferrari Q4 Results Presentation

RACE stock, Ferrari stock

Ferrari Q4 Results Presentation

RACE stock, Ferrari stock

Ferrari Q4 Results Presentation

Ferrari stock, Ferrari sales

Ferrari Q4 Results Presentation

RACE stock, RACE guidance

Ferrari Q4 Results Presentation

Ferrari SF-23

Ferrari Racing website

Ferrari valuation

Author, with data from SA and own estimates

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
1.58K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RACE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.