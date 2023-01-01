Now that we're well into the new year we continue to advise on underexploited names working to provide medical breakthroughs in complex disease segments. Following a deep dive on Duchenne muscular dystrophy ("DMD") performed during our analysis on PepGen Inc (PEPG) we are pleased to note the recent developments in competing name REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:RGNX) with its novel hypotheses concerning DMD. The company is making headway with its RGX-202 investigational compound for potential breakthrough in DMD, along with its RGX-314 program [developed in collaboration with AbbVie] investigating a potential treatment for wet acute macular degeneration ("wet AMD"). Recent advancements in both clinical assets have potential to create a meaningful change in both disease segments if proven successful in late-stage clinical trials. We look to these recent updates as the bedrock forming underneath the company's DMD and wet AMD hypotheses when looking ahead.
Unfortunately, despite the plethora of updates from RGNX regarding its pipeline, the positive news hasn't been reflected in its stock price. Instead, it's traded flat since H2 FY22', after a heavy selloff in August of that year. Here I'll make a practical assessment of the recent updates and what to expect with RGNX stock looking ahead based on the market generated data. Based on the market's price response into the back end of FY22'-date, we are more comfortable in watching RGNX from the sidelines for now. Rate hold.
As mentioned, the recent catalysts for RGNX's growth route are broken into two substrata: 1) RGX-202 for DMD, and; 2) RGX-314 for wet AMD.
Looking at the first component:
Moving to the RGX-314 updates:
Collectively, both sets of momentum around its key pipeline assets are a net positive for the company's growth route in the broad sense. Hypothetically speaking, the stock should have caught a bid on the back of these developments, yet, the price response to each of RGNX's latest updates has been mute at best.
In view of the spate of updates listed above, the market's price reaction has been negligent [Exhibit 1]. RGNX stock has congested sideways and yet to crack previous highs. Daily volume trends also support the same view, with a lack of uptick in volume buying.
Exhibit 1. RGNX price action since November FY22'
This is despite a series of heavy inflows into RGNX equity rolling into the new year. Unfortunately, there's been insufficient long-term demand to cause an imbalance and re-rating to the upside. What this says about the type of buyer into these inflows is paramount - if it were large, institutions/funds, the ticket sizes would have likely reflected this. Yet, there's been no reaction in the price.
Exhibit 2. Daily money flows for RGNX equity
Subsequently, we have downside targets to $21 using the daily point and figure chart below. These are quintessential in guiding price visibility looking ahead for RGNX to understand the market's positioning and to remove the short-term fluctuations that aren't part of a larger directional move, plus, they remove the noise of time. You'll see they've guided price action well for RGNX to date. As such, we are looking to a $21 target on the downside, and a potential $27 target on the upside - either way, there's no asymmetry in the risk/reward calculus on either side of the trade. This tells us that we can expect further sideways activity in the RGNX price target over the coming weeks.
Exhibit 3. Downside targets to $21
Despite a number of positive catalysts in RGNX's key pipeline assets the market's price response has been mute. Investors are doubtlessly searching for more conviction in the firm's DMD and wet AMD hypotheses, and haven't found it just yet. This is firmly reflected in the flat price activity since the back end of FY22'. Hence, we are more comfortable in waiting for additional catalysts to move the needle for RGNX. Net-net, rate hold.
