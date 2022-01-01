Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was not the first company to provide cloud storage and file hosting services, but it was certainly the most innovative. As a user, its magic of file syncing across devices attracted me to it multiple years ago, but as competing products emerged, initially I couldn't be bothered to check what other products had to offer. I was of the understanding that soon enough other deep pocketed competitors will drive it out of the market, the company is living on borrowed time and I-will-cross-the-bridge-when-I-come to it. But as I was looking at its earnings reports, I was surprised to see that not only is the business surviving, it is growing! In my write-up, I will be delving into the following:
When I upgraded to Office 365 it came with 1 TB of Cloud storage. My old files are still in Dropbox, but I am syncing all my newer files in OneDrive. It got me thinking, with Microsoft 365 I get access to so many products plus the storage which is an additional benefit. Is everyone going through the same journey? All competing products offer a free tier, which is similar to Dropbox's own offering. Even as a paid customer, competing products can bundle multiple products along with file storage. So what is the advantage that Dropbox still has? Surely, its growth must be cratering, and every quarter should be bad news after bad news. No! In fact, it's quite the opposite.
Dropbox has more than 700 million users across 180 countries. Its number of paid users stand at 17.77M, a 6% increase from last year. All in all for fiscal 2022, it brought in $2.3B, a 7.7% growth with gross margins and profitability also up compared to last year (80.9% versus 79.4% and $553M versus $335M)
Dropbox CEO and Co-Founder on their earnings release:
2022 was a solid year for Dropbox amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment. We increased our profitability and free cash flow and continued to use M&A as an engine for growth, welcoming FormSwift to Dropbox. Looking ahead to 2023, we remain focused on executing against our strategic objectives, improving our operational efficiency, and continuing to leverage advancements in AI and ML into our product roadmap as we work towards our mission of designing a more enlightened way of working.
Dropbox is putting up these numbers despite the competition. Its competitors are OneDrive, Google Drive, Box, Amazon Drive (to be discontinued), Sync and iCloud. How are they able to compete with the giants? The one with the really deep pockets are OneDrive, Google Drive and iCloud, and they all could probably go toe to toe with Dropbox. So let's dive into this business to understand what makes it tick with its customers.
From Dropbox's own page, it admits that OneDrive is probably enough for users if it's just about basic cloud storage and file sharing. But people prefer Dropbox when large teams are working on multiple file types that OneDrive is not able to support.
If it's about basic storage and file management, Google Drive probably works the best for users as its free storage options not only come with its own suite of apps but storage space is also much more than Dropbox (15 GB versus 2 GB). But it edges out Google as the use case becomes deeper.
Since Dropbox focuses heavily on business and team collaboration, it again beats Apple outside of basic features for personal and family use.
