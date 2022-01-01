Dropbox: Growing And Differentiating Its Business Despite Competition

Feb. 17, 2023 7:12 AM ETDropbox, Inc. (DBX)
Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
188 Followers

Summary

  • Dropbox was one of the first companies to offer a user-friendly and accessible cloud storage solution that made it easy for individuals and teams to manage their files from anywhere.
  • Dropbox is the company that first popularized the sync folder model used by most of the big providers.
  • It has multiple competitors in the space but has managed to grow in spite of the competition.

3D render Cloud computing service, cloud data storage technology hosting concept. white cloud with cables on blue background. 3d illustration.

Souda

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was not the first company to provide cloud storage and file hosting services, but it was certainly the most innovative. As a user, its magic of file syncing across devices attracted me to it multiple years ago, but as competing

Comparison of Dropbox and OneDrive in terms of features offered

Comparison of Dropbox and OneDrive (Dropbox Website)

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
188 Followers
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.