TrueBlue: Low Unemployment Is Not Good News For This Staffing Company

Feb. 17, 2023 8:17 AM ETTrueBlue, Inc. (TBI)
Arpit Sathavara profile picture
Arpit Sathavara
11 Followers

Summary

  • Though the unemployment rate is at a 53-year low, ironically the staffing industry is facing the headwinds of macroeconomic uncertainty.
  • TBI became debt-free in 2022, a rare feat in the human resources and employment services industry.
  • Its Revenue and EPS estimates have faced four downward revisions since April 2022.
  • Despite the revisions, a strong financial position makes my current opinion on TBI a Hold.

Outsourcing Business Human Resources Internet Finance Technology Concept

Funtap

Thesis & Introduction

One might think that human resources and employment services companies would flourish given the unemployment rate hitting a 53-year low in the United States. Ironically, these businesses are finding it difficult to sustain their revenues and margins. TrueBlue, Inc. (

TBI's revenue over the years

Seeking Alpha

Consensus revenue and EPS estimates

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Arpit Sathavara profile picture
Arpit Sathavara
11 Followers
I am currently an Investment Research Intern at Sungarden Investment Publishing and pursuing an MS in Finance from the Stevens Institute of Technology. With an experience of more than three and half years in the field of Finance & Audit, I have developed a knack and interest in Qualitative and Quantitative Analyses of Companies to read beyond the numbers and find untold stories of those companies.Closely associated with author Modern Income Investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.