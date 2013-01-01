Elen11

Back when I was growing up, I watched Neil Armstrong's moon landing recording on a loop just because the idea of stepping on the moon blew my mind. Little did I know that the moon landing was one of the greatest achievements of humankind ever. Growing up, I never thought there would be a day when average citizens could explore space, but it seems like the world is inching closer to achieving this feat aided by the commercialization of the space industry. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) and Blue Origin have made steady progress in recent years, including the historic achievements of sending Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos to space in 2021, and SpaceX's progress cannot be forgotten either. At a time when space exploration is opening up new business verticals, Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR), a company that is focused on the lunar economy, made its Nasdaq debut on February 14 by successfully completing a merger with SPAC Inflection Point Acquisition. Yesterday, Intuitive Machines stock skyrocketed more than 250%, drawing the attention of many investors to the company.

Intuitive Machines; The Business

The company operates as an infrastructure services provider to the booming space exploration industry and intends to take market share in the lunar economy, a term used to identify economic activities associated with the moon. The company operates in four main business segments.

Lunar Access Services. Orbital Services. Lunar Data Services. Space Products and Infrastructure.

Business segment Related services Lunar Access Services Designing lunar lander vehicles to fly NASA equipment and commercial cargo to the lunar surface. Orbital Services Developing technologies to facilitate satellite delivery, satellite servicing, and space station servicing. Lunar Data Services Providing continuous lunar coverage through 6 of its ground stations across the world to facilitate secure lunar communications and imagery. Space Products and Infrastructure Developing propulsion systems, lunar mobility vehicles, human habitation systems, and power infrastructure. Click to enlarge

Source: Company filings

Looking at the range of technological solutions offered by the company, one might falsely assume that Intuitive is still at the development stage of its business when in reality, the company has already secured several contracts and agreements to offer these services.

For its Lunar Access Services, the company has secured three contracts to date with a value of $317 million. The company's Nova-C lander will complete the IM-1 mission by landing on the lunar surface, which would become the first U.S. vehicle to land on the lunar surface since 1972. IM-2, a follow-up mission, is expected to land at the South Pole of the moon, which would make it the first-ever man-made object to land at the South Pole of the moon.

The company's Orbital Services segment has also gained traction recently with Intuitive signing a commercial RPOC contract with Axiom Space worth $6 million. The company, at the time of filing its registration document late last year, was in talks to secure ridesharing contracts for IM-2 and IM-3 worth $18.45 million.

Based on the value of the contracts the company has already secured and the new opportunities that have opened up as a result of its collaboration with government agencies such as NASA and the Department of Defense, the company plans to bring $760 million in revenue in 2024 against approximately $50 million in revenue in the first nine months of 2022.

Exhibit 1: Business units overview with revenue projections

Investor presentation

Source: Investor presentation

The company's revenue grew from $8 million in 2018 to $73 million in 2021 aided by the success of its Lunar Access Services segment where the company secured contracts. Intuitive is yet to bring in any revenue from its Orbital Services and Data Services segments, but expects to generate revenue from these two business units starting in 2023.

The below table summarizes the contracts secured and pursued by the company.

Exhibit 2: Contract visibility

Investor presentation

Source: Investor presentation

From an industry perspective, Intuitive is focused on three primary end markets.

Space exploration. National security space. Commercial satellite services.

The company estimates that these end markets represent over $175 billion in annual spending.

The Competent Management Team

Investing in young companies with no track record of shareholder value creation carries substantial risks. However, on the other end, there are handsome rewards for those investors who bet on young companies that go on to become successful in the long run. One way to mitigate the risks associated with investing in these types of companies is to evaluate the competency of the management team. Intuitive Machines is led by a team of highly competent executives with decades of industry experience.

Kam Ghaffarian, the founder of Axiom Space, is also a co-founder of Intuitive Machines and serves as the Executive Chairman as well. Steve Altemus is the President and CEO of the company - he has been since Intuitive's founding in 2013 - and he served as the Deputy Director of NASA, Johnson Space Center before joining Intuitive Machines.

Exhibit 3: Management team

Investor presentation

Source: Investor presentation

The company has certainly made the right moves in attracting top-tier talent which could be a catalyst for growth in the future.

The Opportunity

NASA is going back to the moon. For many years, space exploration centered around Mars, but NASA has a renewed interest in exploring the moon and developing new technologies to send humans to the moon. NASA Artemis program was launched to achieve these objectives, and the first phase of the program, NASA Artemis I, was completed in December last year with an uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System and the Orion spacecraft around the moon. NASA, unlike the Apollo mission in 1969, plans to use the Artemis program to build an ongoing human presence on the lunar surface. One other difference this time around is that NASA is collaborating with both government and private companies to achieve this goal, which opens new opportunities for space companies.

Another catalyst for the space exploration industry is the rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The two economic superpowers have been involved in a tit-for-tat trade war for a few years now, and it seems like these tensions will escalate into a space race as well. In 2019, China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon and landed a rover on Mars in 2021, making it the only other nation behind the U.S. to land a vehicle on Mars. China has also built a space station to rival the International Space Station. With China gaining traction thick and fast, the U.S. was quick to form Artemis Accords, an alliance that seeks to explore space peacefully.

Exhibit 4: Members of Artemis Accords

U.S. Department of State

Source: U.S. Department of State

The ongoing space race between the U.S. and China is likely to gather pace in the coming years and to gain an edge, government agencies are likely to collaborate with private space companies. This is good news for the space exploration industry.

According to McKinsey, the growth of the space economy will enable the world to fight climate change, improve the level of food security worldwide, and help governments manage security threats better. With technological advancements making steady progress in enabling mankind to explore never-before-seen territories, the industry could see explosive growth in the decades ahead.

Takeaway

I don't often write about or analyze companies with such a short track record, but I was drawn to Intuitive Machines because of the unique industry the company operates in. I am not convinced of investing in the company yet, but I certainly believe Intuitive is worth monitoring closely because of its healthy relationship with regulators, first-mover advantages in many aspects of the lunar economy, the space race between the U.S. and China, and the competent management team leading the company.