After extensively reviewing its Q4 results, our appraisal on Amedisys, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMED) equity remains a hold. Since our last publication, the stock has caught a bid, yet, our observations of the company's financials remain unchanged. As noted last time, the "dominance of goodwill 'assets' on the balance sheet" still remains a concern, as we noted goodwill still comprised ~116% of the company's book value at the end of Q4. Added to that, sequential economic losses (i.e., ROIC<cost of capital) eroded shareholder value over the 12 months, coupled with the company's negative growth rates.
Reiterate hold at 19x P/E, in line with sector multiple.
Turning immediately to the numbers. Top-line revenue growth of 50bps YoY came into $562mm on adj. EBITDA of ~$60mm, down 830bps YoY. It pulled this down to earnings of $31.7mm, or $0.97 per share, both numbers also down on the same time last year. Having reviewed the divisional and operational highlights, our key takeaways are as follows:
Key risks for value seekers are identified here. Intelligent investors will know that a firm creates future value (both corporate value and for its shareholders) when its ROIC is positive and exceeds the cost of capital - i.e., an economic profit. In that vein, AMED had a destructive period to value over the 12 months to Q4 FY22. It generated $204mm in cumulative sequential NOPAT, on a $9.3mm YoY decline in Q4 NOPAT. It invested a net $128.8mm in capital to generate these figures. The same analysis for earnings is observed in the bottom right of Figure 3. Three key findings spring to light:
Added to that, it booked ~$32mm in quarterly net income, but this is an accounting reality. The economic reality tells a different story. In fact, since Q4 FY21', AMED recognized sequential economic losses, most recently at $175mm, or a negative 5.13% ROIC/WACC spread in the last quarter. In detail, this represents an erosion of value for equity holders and illustrates the hurdle AMED must overcome into the subsequent periods to reverse the situation. There are no major catalysts to recognize other than the personal care divestiture that may contribute to a reversal here. The company also guides $2.27Bn in top-line sales for FY23, behind a $2.36Bn consensus, on adj. EBITDA of $240mm at the upper range. Management also guided below consensus FY23 EPS at $4.36. However, if the economic losses deepen, we estimate this will clamp AMED's propensity for valuation upside looking down the line. Alas, AMED has some work to do to prove its sturdiness for the intelligent investor to add the stock into their equity risk budget.
In an inflationary and high-yield environment, paying >26x trailing earnings to buy AMED for no dividend income and tightening residual cash flows is an unattractive prospect, by estimate. This is also a premium to sector peers. Supporting this, the stock trades at ~3x book value, and >32x trailing cash flow. We believe the stock should trade closer to the peer's at 19x earnings, implying a FY23 price target of ~$83, baking in the compressed growth profile. This supports a neutral view but also gives headroom for multiple expansion this year.
Net-net, it was another period of lumpy growth for AMED, with inconsistent upsides observed throughout its financial statements. Looking in more detail, ROIC and forward guidance are key tension points investors have to navigate through with AMED this year. Supporting the above, the stock is richly priced at 26x earnings and the quant factor system rates it a hold. Reiterate hold.
