Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 17, 2023 9:07 AM ETPernod Ricard SA (PDRDF), PRNDY
Pernod Ricard SA (OTCPK:PDRDF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Florence Tresarrieu - Investor Relations

Alexandre Ricard - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Helene de Tissot - Executive Vice President, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Simon Hales - Citi

Edward Mundy - Jefferies

Laurence Whyatt - Barclays

Pinar Ergun - Morgan Stanley

Olivier Nicolai - Goldman Sachs

Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan

Sanjeet Aujla - Credit Suisse

Andrea Pistacchi - Bank of America

Florence Tresarrieu

Good morning, everyone and welcome in Paris for our FY ‘23 Half Year Results and Sales Presentations. So we are going to start with a presentation from Alexandre and Helene, followed by a Q&A session. Alexandre, over to you.

Alexandre Ricard

Well, thank you very much, Florence and good morning to all of you for our first half fiscal year ‘23 sales and results. And let’s dive quickly into them. Well, first of all, we have had – we have enjoyed a very strong first half, with reported sales growth of 19% and reported profit from recurring operations of plus 21%. From an organic point of view, both our sales and profits grew 12%.

Now beyond these numbers, which we believe are very strong, I would like to stress the quality of these numbers. Number one, these sales are really broad-based and diversified, which basically is the consequence of a pretty resilient consumer demand, the continued premiumization of our brands and portfolio and the growth coming indeed from all regions and we will see this in some detail later on.

I think the other important message is we sustained our margins. And I think that is absolutely important in what we can qualify as a high inflationary environment, and this is driven by a plus 10% price effect, while leveraging revenue growth management initiatives

