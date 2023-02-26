Sopone Nawoot/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is a company dedicated to improving patient health and quality of life by developing muscle biology-based medications. Their lead drug candidate, omecamtiv mecarbil, is a novel cardiac myosin activator designed to treat heart failure, which is part of their cardiac contractility program. In collaboration with Amgen (Amgen has since abandoned the drug after 14 years), Cytokinetics conducted the GALACTIC-HF trial to investigate the potential effectiveness of omecamtiv mecarbil for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Results were mixed.

The following article seeks to delve into omecamtiv mecarbil's mechanism of action, HFrEF's pathophysiology, existing treatment options, the HFrEF market, the GALACTIC-HF trial results, their impact, my analysis of the situation, and Cytokinetics' future direction.

Financials

Let's first review the company's most recent financial report. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, Cytokinetics reported a net loss of $142.3 million, or $1.52 per share, compared to a net loss of $76.1 million, or $0.95 per share, for the same period in 2021. The company had cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $896.2 million as of September 30, 2022. Revenues for the quarter were $2.5 million, compared to $5.4 million for the same period in 2021, and research and development expenses increased to $62.7 million, up from $48.4 million for the same period in 2021. General and administrative expenses also increased to $48.2 million, up from $26.2 million for the same period in 2021.

Data by YCharts

Omecamtiv Mecarbil: Mechanism of Action

Omecamtiv mecarbil is designed to enhance cardiac contractility by targeting cardiac myosin, a protein that enables the heart to contract and pump blood throughout the body. When omecamtiv mecarbil binds to myosin, it strengthens the interaction between myosin and actin, another key protein involved in muscle contraction. As a result, omecamtiv mecarbil helps to increase the amount of force generated by the heart, which can improve cardiac output and potentially alleviate symptoms of heart failure.

HFrEF Pathophysiology, Current Treatments, and Treatment Limitations

Heart failure is a condition in which the heart is unable to pump blood effectively, leading to a reduced flow of blood and oxygen to the body's tissues. HFrEF is a type of heart failure in which the heart muscle is weakened and has difficulty contracting, leading to a reduced ejection fraction. The ejection fraction is the percentage of blood that is pumped out of the heart during each contraction. In HFrEF, the ejection fraction is typically less than 40%, compared to a normal ejection fraction of 50-70%.

Current treatments for HFrEF include diuretics, which help to reduce fluid buildup in the body, and medications that help to reduce the workload on the heart, such as angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), beta blockers, and mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs). More recently, sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors have been proven effective for reducing hospitalizations and cardiovascular death in HFrEF:

Reductions in heart failure hospitalization suggested that SGLT2 inhibitors might prove useful for the primary treatment of HF. Two large subsequent trials studying SGLT2 inhibitors in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) demonstrated a reduction in cardiovascular mortality, HF hospitalizations, and renal-specific adverse events. This medication class is now recognized as a new pillar of therapy for patients with HFrEF. NIH

In total, these medications have been shown to improve symptoms and reduce the risk of hospitalization and mortality in patients with HFrEF. However, despite these treatments, many patients with HFrEF continue to experience symptoms and have poor outcomes, highlighting the need for new treatment options.

Market for HFrEF

Heart failure is a common and growing health problem, affecting an estimated 64 million people worldwide. In the United States, heart failure affects approximately six million people, with HFrEF accounting for approximately half of all heart failure cases. The prevalence of heart failure is increasing due to an aging population and improved survival rates from cardiovascular disease. The economic burden of heart failure is also substantial, and is estimated to surpass $70 billion by 2030.

GALACTIC-HF Data

The GALACTIC-HF trial was a Phase 3 clinical trial designed to evaluate the effectiveness of omecamtiv mecarbil, in addition to standard heart-failure therapy, as a treatment for HFrEF. The trial enrolled 8,256 patients with chronic heart failure and reduced ejection fraction who were either currently hospitalized for heart failure or had a recent history of hospitalization for heart failure. The trial was conducted in multiple countries and involved a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design.

The results are summarized in the table below.

Endpoint Omecamtiv Mecarbil Placebo Hazard Ratio P-value Primary Composite Endpoint (CV death or heart failure events) 37.0% 39.1% 0.92 (95% CI: 0.86, 0.99) 0.025 Death from CV causes 19.6% 19.4% 1.01 (95% CI: 0.92, 1.11) 0.86 Time to CV death No reduction No reduction N/A N/A Change from baseline to week 24 in the KCCQ total symptom score Inpatient mean difference: 2.50 (95% CI: 0.54, 4.46) Outpatient mean difference: -0.46 (95% CI: -1.40, 0.48) N/A N/A 0.03 by joint omnibus F-testing did not meet the significance threshold of 0.002 Click to enlarge

The primary composite endpoint of CV death or heart failure events showed a statistically significant reduction with omecamtiv mecarbil compared to placebo, with a hazard ratio of 0.92 (95% CI: 0.86, 0.99) and a p-value of 0.025. However, there was no statistically significant difference between the two groups in terms of death from CV causes (hazard ratio of 1.01, 95% CI: 0.92, 1.11, and a p-value of 0.86). The time to CV death endpoint was not met in either treatment arm. The change from baseline to week 24 in the KCCQ total symptom score was statistically significant for inpatients, but not for outpatients.

Trial limitations

The New England Journal of Medicine highlights some trial limitations, such as the exclusion of patients over the age of 85 and those with clinically unstable conditions. Moreover, there was an underrepresentation of racial groups and women, with only 7% of patients identifying as Black and approximately 21% being women. While the background therapy was generally excellent, the trial missed the opportunity to use sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors, which have shown promising results in other trials, due to their unavailability during GALACTIC-HF's enrollment. Of particular concern is the underrepresentation of women and minority populations, who may respond differently to treatment and have distinct health outcomes. For example, Blacks have been shown to respond differently to medicines for heart failure than other racial groups. They are more likely to develop heart failure at a younger age, have a higher risk of hospitalization and death from heart failure, and have a lower response to certain medications used to treat heart failure. These limitations may affect the generalizability of the trial's results to these populations and the potential use of new therapies.

Advisory Committee votes against recommending omecamtiv mecarbil

The Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee (CRDAC) of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted against recommending omecamtiv mecarbil for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. The CRDAC voted three to eight against the benefit-risk profile of the treatment, which aims to improve cardiac output. Proponents of the therapy cited an unmet need in a high-risk heart failure patient population, but critics called into question the quality of life and lack of improvement in cardiovascular death. The committee also debated the drug's safety profile, as well as its appropriate dosage and patient population. In the public hearing, opinions were mixed.

Recall, the FDA does not always abide by Advisory Committee opinion.

Challenges for Omecamtiv Mecarbil Approval in HFrEF: The Uncertainty of Broad Labeling and the Limitations of Subgroup Analyses

Omecamtiv mecarbil, a drug under development for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), faces challenges in receiving a broad label approval. It is uncertain whether the drug will only be approved for patients with severely reduced ejection fractions of 25% or lower. While the drug may appear to be more beneficial for this subgroup, caution is necessary due to the limitations of subgroup analyses.

Subgroup analysis examines treatment effects within smaller populations, like by age or disease severity. This can help identify treatment differences and tailor approaches to specific groups. However, there are limitations to consider, especially when seeking FDA approval for a certain group. These include an increased risk of false positives, inadequate statistical power for small or undefined subgroups, multiple testing increasing the risk of false positives, and subgroups not being generalizable to other populations or groups due to arbitrary criteria or factors.

Given the uncertainties and limitations of the trial, it is likely that the FDA will require additional data from Cytokinetics before approving omecamtiv mecarbil for HFrEF treatment. This could lead Cytokinetics to shift its focus to other projects, such as the phase 3 trial of aficamten, which is being evaluated for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Investors should, therefore, anticipate volatility to the downside ahead of omecamtiv mecarbil's February 26, 2023 PDUFA before shifting focus to aficamten. I believe Cytokinetics is a "Sell" right now.