Cytokinetics: Omecamtiv Mecarbil Is Unlikely To Be Approved

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
3.92K Followers

Summary

  • The Phase 3 clinical trial, GALACTIC-HF, evaluated the efficacy of omecamtiv mecarbil, in addition to standard heart-failure therapy, as a treatment for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).
  • Results of the trial showed a statistically significant reduction of primary composite endpoint of CV death or heart failure events with omecamtiv mecarbil compared to the placebo.
  • The AdComm panel, however, voted 3-8 against the treatment, noting the lack of improvement in cardiovascular death and questions surrounding the drug's safety profile, appropriate dosage, and patient population.
  • The FDA is unlikely to approve the drug, especially for a broad label of HFrEF. Although the drug showed particular benefit to those with severely reduced EF, it should not be approved based on exploratory subgroup analysis.
  • Investors should, therefore, anticipate volatility to the downside ahead of omecamtiv mecarbil's February 26, 2023, PDUFA before shifting focus to other prospects for Cytokinetics.

Introduction

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is a company dedicated to improving patient health and quality of life by developing muscle biology-based medications. Their lead drug candidate, omecamtiv mecarbil, is a novel cardiac myosin activator designed to treat heart failure, which

As a practicing Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), I have a keen interest in biotechnology and enjoy researching and writing about it. Drawing from my direct experience with patients and my analytical skills, I offer unique perspectives on the topic. My primary focus is on late-stage/approved drugs, evaluating treatment options and determining where a new drug may be best suited, as well as increasing awareness of the risks associated with clinical trial outcomes and market performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article aims to provide informational insight and not personal investment advice. The information presented is intended to be factual, but readers are encouraged to independently verify the information and consider their own financial situation, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making an investment decision. Some of the articles cover biotechnology companies with limited or no revenue, which makes the stocks speculative and prone to volatility. While the prospects may appear attractive, it's important to keep in mind that the future is unpredictable and there is a potential for significant losses.

