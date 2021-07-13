Intuitive Surgical: Revolutionizing Minimally Invasive Care With Advanced Robotic Systems

Feb. 17, 2023 10:40 AM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)
Nelson Alves profile picture
Nelson Alves
2.31K Followers

Summary

  • Intuitive is revolutionizing minimally invasive care through its range of products and services, with a primary focus on robotic-assisted surgery systems and minimally invasive biopsy systems.
  • The da Vinci Surgical System, the company's flagship product, offers several advantages over traditional surgery, making it a must-have for hospitals.
  • The company has demonstrated consistent revenue growth and a strong track record of innovation. However, the current valuation is not exciting.

Da Vinci Robot system for of minimally invasive surgery.

LL28

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) products and services have improved patient outcomes, reduced recovery time, improved productivity, and reduce operating costs for hospitals. Thanks to those results, the company has a strong track record of revenue growth and a lean cost structure, maintaining healthy operating margins. Overall,

Pictures

NCBI

table

Intuitive Surgical Financial Statements

table

Seeking Alpha, table compiled by the author

table

Author, based on company financials

Table

Author, based on ISRG financials

Table

Seeking Alpha

Chart

YCharts

Table

Author computations

This article was written by

Nelson Alves profile picture
Nelson Alves
2.31K Followers
Nelson Alves is a professional investor, established in Portugal. He started his career in 2007 right at the start of the biggest financial crisis since 1929. Until 2011 he worked in several trading desks. His main influences are Philip Fisher and Warren Buffet. Nelson is looking to help small investors on the task of preserving and increasing their savings’ funds. Being a thoroughly student of several investment approaches, he believes that the equity markets should be on service of both small and institutional investors, and therefore every citizen should be able to reclaim his fair share of the long-term growing prosperity around the world. http://pt.linkedin.com/in/nelsonmjalves/

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This text expresses the views of the author as of the date indicated and such views are subject to change without notice. The author has no duty or obligation to update the information contained herein. Further, wherever there is the potential for profit there is also the possibility of loss. Additionally, the present article is being made available for educational purposes only and should not be used for any other purpose. The information contained herein does not constitute and should not be construed as an offering of advisory services or an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities or related financial instruments in any jurisdiction. Some information and data contained herein concerning economic trends and performance is based on or derived from information provided by independent third-party sources. The author trusts that the sources from which such information has been obtained are reliable; however, it cannot guarantee the accuracy of such information and has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information or the assumptions on which such information is based.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.