Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) products and services have improved patient outcomes, reduced recovery time, improved productivity, and reduce operating costs for hospitals. Thanks to those results, the company has a strong track record of revenue growth and a lean cost structure, maintaining healthy operating margins. Overall, robotic surgery has become critical for hospitals.

Products and features

The features of the da Vinci Surgical System can be divided into three different buckets. The first is visualization and imaging, which include the 3DHD Vision System and X Camera Head. These features provide high definition and high-resolution images of the surgical field, allowing for improved visualization during surgery.

Other visualization features include Firefly Fluorescence Imaging and High-Performance Vision, which help to improve accuracy and precision by providing detailed images of tissue structures and blood flow patterns. The high-quality images allow the surgeon to see the surgical field clearly and take better decisions.

The second is instrument precision and control, where we can include wristed instruments. These are specialized instruments designed to provide precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body. With the help of these instruments, the surgeon can perform complex procedures with greater accuracy and control. These instruments mimic the dexterity of a human wrist and hand, providing increased precision during surgery.

There is also smart instrument detection which uses advanced software algorithms to detect and track instrument movements in real time, reducing the risk of accidental injury or tissue damage. This feature reduces the surgeon's mistake probability during surgical procedures.

The third bucket is collaboration and training. The da Vinci X, Xi, and Si Surgical Systems come with the option of a second surgeon's console that can be used to provide assistance to the primary surgeon or to act as an active aid during surgeon-proctor training sessions. (Source: Intuitive Surgical 10k)

Overall, the da Vinci Surgical System offers many advantages over traditional surgery, including improved visualization, precision, and collaboration, improving productivity and reducing operating costs for hospitals.

Intuitive has yet another interesting product in its portfolio, the Ion Endoluminal System. This flexible, robotic-assisted platform is designed to provide minimally invasive biopsies in the lung, utilizing ultra-thin and ultra-maneuverable catheters that can navigate far into the peripheral lung. The Ion Endoluminal System allows to obtain tissue samples from deep within the lung with precision and stability. This makes it a safer and more effective alternative to traditional surgery and provides a non-invasive solution for biopsy procedures. The adoption figures for the Ion Endoluminal System have been fantastic, validating Intuitive's ability to go beyond the da Vinci surgical robot. (Source: Updated Financial Tables and earnings call).

Main applications

The robotic-assisted surgery system's and minimally invasive biopsy system's main focus is on five surgical specialties: general surgery, urologic surgery, gynecologic surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and head and neck surgery. The priority is procedures that bring the highest patient value. For example, in the case of hernia repair surgeries, minimally invasive and robotic-assisted techniques result in a reduction in recovery time and postoperative pain. (Source: Intuitive Surgical 10k).

In the case of colorectal surgery, the use of robotic-assisted surgery enables minimally invasive approaches. The firefly technology used in multi-port da Vinci cholecystectomies improves visualization of biliary anatomy, resulting in better surgical outcomes. The da Vinci Surgical System also improves ergonomics during minimally invasive bariatric surgery in morbidly obese patients and reduces critical complications. (Source: Intuitive Surgical 10k).

The system also enables a larger number of surgeons to convert from open surgical techniques to minimally invasive techniques, as seen in the case of prostatectomies, reducing variability, and improving results. Overall, the company's products and services offer several benefits to patients, surgeons, and hospitals, making them a must have in modern healthcare.

Financial review

Intuitive's products and services have provided several advantages to hospitals. Once a hospital commits to using the system, it becomes a sticky source of revenue, changing the way they operate and becoming an integral part of their operations. This is evident in the company's revenue growth, which has been consistently impressive.

While the pandemic did have a temporary impact on revenue figures, the company has demonstrated a strong track record of growth, despite the challenges.

Intuitive's introduction of the Ion system is a testament to the company's capacity to innovate and extend beyond the da Vinci system. The company is committed to exploring new areas in healthcare where robotization can be incorporated, leading to further growth.

The company's cost structure is very sober and its lean operations ensure that it is highly efficient. The only notable item with periodic spikes is the R&D costs, which is not surprising given the company's need to keep innovating.

The operating margins are very healthy and reflect the ability of the company to keep growing while maintaining a disciplined approach.

On the balance sheet side, the company has ample resources, as the 5x current ratio reflects while having no debt.

Risks

Intuitive faces significant risks from competition and regulatory uncertainty. For instance, the company is being targeted for a monopolistic position by a group of hospitals. That might create incentives to attract competitors who can offer better products at lower costs, with the potential to impact revenue growth and margins.

Additionally, the company's ability to protect their proprietary rights and defend against third-party challenges is a key factor. It is important to note that some of the company patents are expiring. Some of the companies that might benefit from this include British medtech firm CMR Surgical with its MAS Versius system, Medtronic with its soft-tissue robot Hugo, Auris Health's Monarch platform for bronchoscopy procedures, and Zimmer Biomet's Rosa robots for brain, spine, and knee surgeries.

The company might not be able to keep developing products that are compelling for hospitals and lose its growth engine. However, the main risk in my opinion is the valuation. The company is currently trading at 14 times its revenue, which I find a bit excessive, even if, in the past, it has traded at higher levels. The current interest rate environment is not conducive to high multiples. That becomes especially evident when you compare it to other peers:

These risks are just a few of the many that the company faces, and I highlighted them because I see them as the most relevant currently. However, investors should perform their own assessment to understand the full extent of these risks.

Valuation

Intuitive's focus on designing systems for the addition of new functionality over time, such as the da Vinci Xi multiport platform, has shown strong potential for growth. The platform has continuously been enhanced with new regulatory clearances, models, instruments and accessories, imaging capabilities, and software products.

The company's continued investments in R&D and supply chain robustness, along with a focus on increased adoption, expanded indications, and launches of new platforms, excellent performance in supply and quality, and increased productivity, are likely to support its growth and margins in the coming years.

A good way to value this company is by defining two possible scenarios for the company, one bullish and one bearish. In the bull scenario, we will be using the historical growth rate of 13% and a market multiple of 14. In this case, the price target for Intuitive is estimated to reach $347.22 by 2025, resulting in an annual return of 13%. In the bear scenario, we will assume a lower growth rate of around 5% and a lower revenue multiple of 8, obtaining a price target of $159.18, or an annual return of -13% by 2025.

The potential outcomes for Intuitive's growth scenarios appear symmetrical. However, based on my assessment of the probabilities, I would attribute a higher likelihood of the bull scenario coming to fruition. Although this creates a slight asymmetrical profile favoring the bull case, the returns profile is not strong enough to make me immediately invest in the stock at current levels. I will continue to monitor the company and reevaluate if the stock dips from its current levels.