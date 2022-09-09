Investors speculating on developmental-stage clinical assets are benefitted by the integration of technology into the discovery and design process. Computers and advancements in genetic modelling immediately spring to mind. More recently, however, the progressions of artificial intelligence ("AI") have added another layer of capability to the entire drug discovery spectrum. Here in this deep dive I'll illustrate the investment opportunity in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI), a British biotech focused on growing this substrata of the market, by linking benefits of AI in the drug development market to the company's core offering. Net-net, we rate EXAI a buy, but we aren't basing the buy of any formidable economics from the company just yet. This is a preclinical name that is yet to generate substantiative revenues or profitability yet. Hence, we are buying the technology, and its novel hypotheses that look to potentially disrupt drug discovery and development. The company's collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), investment from the Gates Foundation, Sanofi, and funding from SoftBank investors are key indicators of the company's attractiveness to unlock risk capital for sophisticated consortiums of investors.
Our readers will know via the extensive research we publish, that the entire spectrum of drug design and discovery is consistently evolving using novel methods and processes. Related to the points above, in all its wonder, AI has emerged as a powerful tool within this process. AI techniques [machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing] can analyze vast amounts of data to identify novel targets, predict potential drug candidates, and ultimately optimize drug design in ways not previously achievable. Principally, it achieves this via analysis of large-scale data - such as genomic data, transcriptomic data, and protein structure data. Further, machine learning algorithms can identify patterns in these data sets to identify potential drug targets, that may otherwise have been overlooked by the more traditional methods currently in situ. EXAI demonstrates this well in its trial momentum exhibited to date.
Looking at this in further detail, we've found that AI has already been used to develop [and consequently optimize] small molecules, peptides, and various antibodies. The main beneficiaries are the researchers themselves: AI can analyze biological activity and pharmacology of potential drug candidates, allowing the researchers to more efficiently screen compounds and prioritize research from there. Naturally, these benefits flow downstream to the actual drug development phases, equalling a higher ROI, notwithstanding the technology's ability to streamline and expedite clinical trials. Research from Morgan Stanley estimate a 20-40% cost reduction for preclinical developments, where the 'saved' capital can be rotated into funding of 4-8 novel molecules. Further to this point, MS also estimate this could lead to a ~15% increase in the rate of approved therapies from biotechs, thereby improving the revenue outlook for preclinical names into the future.
Hence, EXAI's offering is quite insulated and offers those speculating and positioning against clinical-stage assets a differentiated exposure to the segment. We are constructive on the company's long-term prospects given this thesis. Moreover, the Gates Foundation, with its concentration of breakthrough technologies in health, holds the stock in its portfolio.
By integrating AI into its works, EXAI has been front-running many competitors in the push to develop medical breakthroughs in otherwise complex disease segments [this is right up our alley, as our readers will know]. The two more promising advancements in recent times include:
Note, there are various risks associated with investing in EXAI at this stage in its growth cycle. The company has yet to commercialize any labels, and has relationships with key pharma players that may not eventuate. It's cash generating ability has yet to be demonstrated either, and there's still a ways to go in proving up the technology to the broad market. In addition, macroeconomic pressures, including a higher cost of capital, may compress inflows into the funding/investment of drug research and development. Each of these factors potentially hurt EXAI's propensity to grow and achieve key milestone payments. Investors should thoroughly understand these risks before making any investment decisions.
Just as profitability and return on invested capital are heralded as the economic moats investors are in search for, innovation, and speed of innovation are equally as attractive. Within the field of drug discovery and development, persistent challenges to the paradigms underlining the broad process align with this principle. AI is the next frontier in medicine and health, and we look to embrace this via the publicly listed corporate securities of the companies aiming to provide breakthrough's in this domain. EXAI exhibits these qualities, and we rate it a buy based on its emerging technologies that are gaining traction amongst sophisticated investor circles. We advise a very small position to gain initial exposure, adding on price strengths and/or external catalysts in the company's growth engine. Rate buy.
