Yuriy Vinnicov

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) is a $1.3bn market cap operator of travel centers, truck service facilities and restaurants in the US. Yesterday, the company revealed that it is getting acquired by oil & gas giant BP (NYSE:BP) at $86/share. TA’s share price has jumped 71% upon the announcement and the spread to BP’s offer currently stands at 2%. The acquisition will require regulatory and TA’s shareholder approvals. The companies expect a merger closing in mid-2023, implying a rather short closing timeline. Assuming transaction closing in three months, the situation offers an 8% annualized return.

The transaction comes as part of BP’s strategic push towards lower carbon mobility alternatives. The oil and gas behemoth has noted five strategic focus areas - EV charging, bioenergy, renewables, hydrogen and carbon capture/storage. BP aims to spend around half of its investment annually into these growth areas by 2030. As an indication of management’s ambitions in these fields, BP recently announced plans to invest $1bn in EV charging across the US by 2030 amid the Biden administration’s broader efforts to expand the domestic vehicle charging network. Moreover, last year BP acquired US biogas producer Archaea for $4.1bn. In this context, the acquisition of TravelCenters of America seems to be a strategic move. The transaction will allow BP to expand its retail network of highway sites which, in turn, will help the acquirer in growing its EV charging, biofuel, renewable natural gas and hydrogen mobility offerings. It's worth noting that TA recently reached an agreement with the largest open fast-charging network in the US, Electrify America. As part of the agreement, the companies will install north of 1000 chargers over the next five years, with the first stations set to be deployed this year. Aside from assisting BP’s strategic long-term growth plans, the merger will expand the acquirer’s presence in the US road energy market where TA is the third largest truck stop and travel center operator. The merger will also allow BP to diversify its revenues by adding TA’s higher margin convenience store business. For these reasons, the risk of the buyer walking away here seems minimal.

The merger conditions seem highly likely to be satisfied. I expect TA’s shareholders to support the acquisition offer coming at a massive 74% premium to unaffected share price. BP’s bid values TA at 4.2x TTM adjusted EBITDA (excluding operating leases). While this does not seem to be a hefty multiple, it compares to 2.0x-2.3x multiples the company fetched in 2017-2018 and 3.4x-3.5x during 2019-2021. It's worth noting that two of TA’s shareholders - SVC (owns 7.8%, leases most of TA’s travel centers to the company) and RMR (4.1%, manages TA’s business for a management fee) are already in support of the transaction. TA’s management owns another 8% stake in the company. Moreover, the target’s shareholder base includes a couple of passive institutional holders, including BlackRock (6%) and Goldman Sachs (3%), which seem unlikely to oppose a strategic deal announced at a very sizable premium.

Any antitrust pushback is likewise unlikely. TA’s market share in the US highway travel center market has stood at 4% (see below). This compares to 12% and 8% market shares captured by the largest competitors Pilot, Flying J, and Love’s. Aside from these three nationwide travel center operators, the industry is highly fragmented with a high number of smaller regional players. Similarly, TA’s market share in the US diesel market has been rather insignificant at 6.8% as of Q1’22. It's worth highlighting that the horizontal overlap between BP and TA is rather limited as TA’s travel centers are located across US highways whereas BP’s convenience stores are predominantly in off-highway locations.

US Highway Travel Center Market Shares. Calculated by Number of Travel Centers Adjacent to Highways. (TravelCenters of America Investor Presentation, November 2022)

On top of that, a somewhat comparable industry acquisition from 2020 suggests regulatory opposition is unlikely. In 2020, 7-Eleven acquired gas station/convenience store chain Speedway in a $21bn transaction. The acquisition allowed 7-Eleven to scoop up approximately 3800 of Speedway’s retail fuel outlets. The transaction, which faced FTC pushback, eventually closed successfully after divestitures of 293 locations. The deal combined the third largest gas station chain in the US (by number of convenience stores) with the seventh ranked industry player as of 2020 (see below). For reference, BP was ranked as the sixth-largest gas station chain in the US whereby TA operates 280 travel centers - materially below the number of convenience stores operated by Speedway. Given that the current transaction is much tinier in size and scale than 7-Eleven’s acquisition of Speedway, I do not expect any divestitures to be required.

Number of Convenience Stores Operated By Gas Station Chains in the US, 2020. (ScrapeHero)

Importantly, the downside (41% to pre-announcement levels) might be somewhat protected in this merger-arb situation. TA’s merger-related filing mentions that the merger agreement follows “competitive rounds of bidding from potential buyers”. This suggests that in the unlikely case of the current deal breaking, there is a good chance another potential acquirer steps in.

TravelCenters of America

TA’s products and services include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, travel stores and parking. Non-fuel products and services account for approximately 70% of the company’s gross profits. Most of the company’s locations are leased.

TravelCenters of America has undergone a successful business transformation since 2019. The transformation included hiring a new CEO, overhaul of the company’s technology and systems (e.g. self-checkout and mobile loyalty point redemption), growth through M&A, site refreshes and improvements as well as development of alternative energy offerings. The company’s operational performance has improved materially - TA recorded $320m in TTM EBITDA compared to $131m-$146m in 2019-2020. Moreover, debt and equity raises allowed the company to improve its liquidity position (defined as cash and cash equivalents plus net availability on revolver) from $102m in 2019 to $647m as of Q3’22. TA’s shares have subsequently significantly re-rated - share price rose from $8.89/share as of mid-Dec’19 to $49.44/share before the recent acquisition agreement.

TA’s management has been bullish on the business’ prospects going forward given favorable industry fundamentals, including the fact that trucking remaining the primary means of freight transportation in the US (73% of volume in 2020). The US truck freight industry is anticipated to continue benefiting from secular tailwinds, growing at a rapid >10% growth rate through 2030. Meanwhile, from a competitive standpoint TA is well-positioned given its existing travel center footprint and high barriers to entry due to economies of scale.

TravelCenters of America Investor Presentation, November 2022

Conclusion

The merger between TravelCenters of America and BP seems highly likely to close. I expect TA’s shareholders to approve the transaction, meanwhile, any regulatory pushback seems unlikely given TA’s relatively low market share in the travel center space. However, while the situation does offer a quite decent 8% annualized return, I am inclined to wait for a potential price retracement for a better entry point here.