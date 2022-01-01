Gabe Ginsberg

In the summer of last year, I believed that the situation was heating up for Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) after it embarked on a dealmaking spree following a failed attempt to acquire Welbilt.

Early in July, shares had fallen about 40% from a high of around $200 at the start of the year, as a premium valuation has fallen to about 15 times earnings, albeit accompanied by a 3 times leverage ratio.

A Recap

In mid-2021, Middleby got involved in a bidding race for Welbilt, as Middleby initially awarded the acquisition target a $4.3 billion valuation. After Italian peer Ali Group got involved in the bidding race, Middleby pulled out of the targeted deal, as I welcomed the discipline displayed.

With earnings power pegged around $7-$8 per share at the time, the company traded around a 20 times earnings multiple. Without a massive deal taking place, Middleby announced a few bolt-on deals. It acquired Belgium-based ventilation hoods manufacturer Novy in a deal adding about $90 million in sales, with the purchase of Commercial Cooking Equipment adding $40 million in sales.

Later in the year, the company made a larger deal, acquiring Masterbuilt in a $385 million deal, giving the company ownership of the famous Kamado barbecues in a deal adding about a quarter of a billion in sales. The company announced the purchase of Char-Griller as well around that period of time. These deals combined added about half a billion in sales, as I believed that the company was firmly on track to post earnings around $9-$10 per share in 2022, as leverage should increase a bit from a $2 billion net debt load ahead of the dealmaking spree.

With shares down to $126 early in July of last year, I was warming up to them, as 2022 sales had risen to $3.2 billion amidst a recovery in end markets and initial contribution from dealmaking. Operating profits came in at $630 million, but this included a $110 million termination fee from Welbilt, with operating earnings otherwise translating into earnings of around $7 per share.

While growth was seen in the first half of 2022, margins were the issue. First quarter sales rose 26% to $995 million, driven by a recovery and contribution from recent deals, with operating profits flat at $122 million, as adjusted earnings came in at $2.13 per share. This came in way short of the $10 per share run rate, as the company announced two smaller deals as well, adding another 1.5% to pro forma sales.

With shares down from a peak of $200 to $126, while I cut my earnings estimates from $9-$10 per share to $8 per share, valuation multiples dropped from 20 times to 15-16 times. Despite leverage increasing amidst a string of bolt-on acquisitions, I was happy to initiate a position in July at $126. With shares having risen to $142 in the matter of weeks in July, I was a bit in doubt as I believed that there were risks to the earnings number for the year. This led me to take profits at $150 in August, for healthy profits of 20% in just a few weeks.

Stagnating

Since August, shares of the company have traded in a $125-$160 range, currently trading hands at $155 per share here. In August, Middleby reported a 25% increase in second quarter sales to $1.01 billion as operating earnings rose 22% to $167 million. Net earnings fell slightly to $113 million, on the back of a higher tax rate, with diluted earnings per share down six cents to $2.07 per share. Net debt was reported at $2.5 billion and with trailing EBITDA having risen to $830 million, leverage ratios came in at 3.1 times.

In November, third quarter sales was reported up more than 21% to $993 million, with GAAP earnings posted at $1.92 per share. This was down a lot from the year before, given the termination fee received by Welbilt at the time, as adjusted earnings per share rose from $1.92 to $2.18 per share. Net debt has ticked up to $2.6 billion, as leverage ratios are flattish with EBITDA having improved to $872 million on a trailing basis.

Right now, the company is on track to post sales of $4 billion, set to post operating earnings around $600 million a year with earnings trending around $7.50 per share here (being GAAP earnings) with adjusted earnings seen about a dollar higher with the reconciliation being the result of the amortization charges.

With a current share count of 54 million shares trading at $155, equity is valued at $8.4 billion, with the enterprise value coming in at $11 billion here given the current net debt load. This makes that a 15-16 times multiple has risen to 18 times here based on adjusted earnings.

In the meantime, more bolt-on deals were announced. In November, the company acquired Escher Mixers, expanding its baking platform with the Italian business adding $15 million in sales. Towards the end of the year, Middleby acquired Ireland-based Marco Beverage Systems, a beverage dispense solutions business in a deal set to add another $30 million in revenues.

In January, Middleby acquired Flavor Burst, another tiny deal adding $5 million, as these deals continue to provide an upward lift to sales. That said, it is key that margins can keep up well and that the worst dollar headwinds and inflationary pressures appear to be a thing of the past. This makes that perhaps a $10 per share earnings achievement in 2023 might become attainable.

Concluding Remarks

Truth is that multiple small deals have been announced as growth is not the issue, yet margins could become a bit better, and hence take leverage ratios below 3 as well.

If the company can really deliver on earnings around $10 per share, some re-rating might take place during this year, but the truth be told is that the valuation looks largely fair again in my view. Unless shares dip towards, or below the $140 mark, I am very happy to watch the action from the sidelines again here at this point.