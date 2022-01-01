Alistair Berg

ETF Overview

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) tracks the performance of the FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index and invests in large-cap stocks in developed markets (excluding U.S. stocks). The fund's price has an inverse correlation to the U.S. treasury yield. Given the fact that the treasury yield is likely going to stay elevated due to persistent inflation, we do not see SCHF's fund price move much higher, especially after the recent rally. The good news is that global inventory correction may come to an end in 2023. Therefore, global manufacturing PMI may eventually rebound. This should be a positive catalyst for the stock. Hence, we think it is a good time to start accumulating shares. However, macroeconomic uncertainty due to inflation may continue in the near term. Hence, investors should be prepared to average down on any fund price weakness.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

2022 was an awful year

Let us first begin by reviewing what happened in the past year. Investors of SCHF had a terrible year last year. The fund has suffered a loss of 17.13%. Even including dividend, the total loss was 14.79%.

YCharts

One would expect SCHF to suffer greater losses than the S&P 500 Index as money flows out of foreign markets back to the U.S. due to the rising Fed fund rate. However, SCHF's total loss of 14.79% was surprisingly better than the S&P 500 Index. As the chart below shows, its loss was better than the S&P 500's total loss of 18.11%. The reason for this difference is due to their portfolio composition. Although both S&P 500 Index and SCHF include combinations of value and growth stocks, SCHF has a slight tilt towards value. On the other hand, the S&P500 Index has a slight tilt towards growth. Since valuations of growth stocks tend to be more sensitive towards rate changes, this explains why last year's aggressive monetary tightening policy has a slightly more negative impact on the S&P 500 Index than SCHF.

YCharts

The fund has rebounded since October 2022

Fortunately, inflation has likely already passed the peak reached in mid-2022. As treasury rate declined late last year, it sparked a stock market rally. This rally is not only limited to the U.S. market but also in many other non-U.S. markets as well. Evidence of the Federal Reserve slowing down its rate hike has resulted in a weak U.S. dollar as well. As a result, money began to flow out of the U.S. into foreign countries to seek investment opportunities. SCHF has since delivered a total return north of 22% since reaching the October 2022 low.

YCharts

Should you buy SCHF now?

While some investors may want some exposure to other developed markets in the world, we think this is not necessary as stocks in S&P 500 Index already has enough exposure to foreign markets. Within the S&P 500 Index, companies such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Nvidia (NVDA) have sizable international exposure already. Other companies such as Costco (COST) and Walmart (WMT) also have good international exposure. Not only that, the S&P 500 Index has actually outperformed SCHF in the past. As can be seen from the chart below, the S&P 500 Index delivered a total return of 230.8% in the past 10 years. This result was significantly higher than the 63.9% total return of SCHF.

YCharts

We have shown that S&P 500 Index may be a better investment vehicle for investors. However, if you absolutely want to invest in SCHF and wonder whether it is time to start investing, below are some of our thoughts:

1) Fed fund rate will stay elevated in 2023

Below is a chart that shows SCHF's fund price relationship with U.S. treasury rate. As can be seen from the chart, SCHF's fund price generally has an inverse relationship with the 10-year treasury rate. Therefore, in order to continue to fuel SCHF's recent rally, 10-year treasury rate needs to fall further. We are confident that inflation will eventually be under control. However, this is going to be a long story and the fight against inflation is far from over. Given a strong job market in January and that recently released sales report shows strength in the economy, inflation is likely going to be very sticky. The Federal Reserve has two options. The first option is to aggressively hike the rate again in 2023. This will quickly cool the inflation but may also quickly tip the U.S. economy into a recession. The second option is to gradually hike the rate in 2023 and keep the rate elevated for a lengthy period and wait for the inflation to fall. It appears that the Federal Reserve has chosen the second option. Therefore, we think it will be a challenge for the treasury rate to fall much further in a short period of time.

YCharts

2) Global Manufacturing PMI is now below 50

We usually look at a leading indicator called global manufacturing PMI to determine where the economy is at. As can be seen from the chart below, manufacturing PMI has been on a declining trend since reaching the peak in mid-2021. It has since fallen below 50. This was why SCHF performed poorly for the most part of 2022. As 2023 unfolds, macroeconomic uncertainty will likely continue. However, inventory correction which began in mid-2022 should likely come to an end at some point in 2023. Therefore, we think global manufacturing PMI has the potential to rebound and this will be a positive catalyst for SCHF.

MacroMicro

Given that the U.S. treasury rate will likely stay elevated for a lengthy period, and a possible rebound of global manufacturing PMI is on the horizon, the better strategy for SCHF investors is to start accumulating shares especially when PMI is below 50. As the above chart shows, PMI rarely dips below 50 and investors should continue to accumulate when it is below 50 or to average down on any fund price weakness. Since the rate will stay elevated for a long time, patience is also needed.

Investor Takeaway

In general, we are not a fan of other developed markets, as we believe the S&P 500 already offers enough exposure to these markets and has outperformed most developed markets in the long run. However, for those who still want some exposure, SCHF is not a bad choice. The year 2023 may be the year to start accumulating shares, as global manufacturing PMI has dipped below 50 and will soon rebound. However, investors need to be patient, as the Federal Reserve may keep their rate elevated for a lengthy period of time. We think investors wanting to own SCHF needs to be patient and be ready to average down on any fund price weakness.