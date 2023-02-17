Vale S.A. (VALE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 17, 2023 10:26 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.42K Followers

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eduardo Bartolomeo - Chief Executive Officer

Gustavo Pimenta - Executive Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations

Marcello Spinelli - Executive Vice president of Iron Solutions

Deshnee Naidoo - Executive Vice President of Energy Transition Materials

Conference Call Participants

Leonardo Correa - BTG Pactual

Rafael Barcellos - Banco Santander

Caio Ribeiro - Bank of America

Carlos De Alba - Morgan Stanley

Vanessa Quiroga - Credit Suisse

Rodolfo Angele - Banco JPMorgan

Daniel Sasson - Itaú BBA

Amos Fletcher - Barclays

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Vale's Conference Call to discuss Fourth Quarter 2022 Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. This call is being simultaneously translated to Portuguese. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, and the recording will be available on the company's website at vale.com at the Investors link.

This conference call is accompanied by a slide presentation also available at Investors link at the company's website and is transmitted via Internet as well. The broadcasting via Internet, both the audio and the slide change has a few seconds delay in relation to the audio transmitted via phone.

Before proceeding, let me mention that forward-looking statements are being made under the safe harbor of Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. Actual performance could differ materially from that anticipated in any forward-looking statements comment as a result of macroeconomic conditions, market risks, and other factors.

With us today are Mr. Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Gustavo Pimenta, Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; Mr. Marcello Spinelli, Executive Vice president of Iron Solutions; Mr. Carlos Medeiros, Executive Vice President of Operations; Ms. Deshnee Naidoo, Executive Vice President of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.