Viorika/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Sam Kovacs.

Introduction

There's something about generating yield...

It's money in the bank. It's a tangible return.

Unlike capital gains, which are only "locked in" once you realize the gain, dividends are a forced "realized gains."

A company which pays a dividend says a lot about management: they recognize that not all capital expenditure opportunities are made alike, and would rather return capital to shareholders than pursue investments that do not meet their internal IRR targets.

Many investors seek high yield stocks to prop up their income. This is a game which must be done with ultimate care.

A high yield usually indicates that the market is assigning superior risk and poor prospects for a stock.

Sometimes they are right, like prior to V.F. Corporation's (VFC) dividend cut earlier this year.

But sometimes they are just plain wrong. Investors get to lock in a very high yield on their investment, and benefit from the capital appreciation when the market invariably corrects.

An example that comes to mind is Iron Mountain (IRM). In June 2020, we were banging our fists on the table suggesting that below $30, investors would "hate themselves" for missing out on IRM, which yielded 8.9% at the time.

IRM MAD Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

IRM went on to rally 88%. We ended up selling our position at an average cost of $54 throughout the past year, which allowed us to lock in the gain. But the big juicy dividend contributed an extra 30% return on the investment.

The right high yield stocks have incredible potential. They put money in your bank in tough times, and are undervalued enough to propel your portfolio higher in good times.

It is no surprise our High Yield model portfolio was the best performing in 2022, aided by its high dividends.

high yield portfolio vs SP500 (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Below are two picks which I believe are very undervalued and deserve your attention.

Medical Property Trust, Inc. (MPW)

MPW is finally getting some upward momentum as the bear case is slowly getting broken down.

Much of the risk in regards to MPW, was regarding the tenant concentration of the REIT (real estate investment trust).

Steward represented 18% of the company's assets. This was problematic, as they were in a dire financial situation.

But as MPW's management often reminds investors, they underwrite the property not the tenant. They operate hospitals in markets with good demographics and demand for hospitals, so if a bad operator goes out of business, you can take them out and put a new one in.

This is happening with the announcement that CommonSpirit Health has come to an agreement to purchase all of Stewards operations in Utah.

In one move, MPW is seeing stars align and their exposure to Steward reduced by 6 percentage points.

The proceeds of the sale will allow Steward to pay back all of its current liabilities to MPW and the bridge loan which was extended to them by MPW in 2022.

We're left with a stock which has fended off its most pressing issue, and is still yielding 9%.

But as you can see on the MAD Chart below, this is a yield which is much higher than the 10 year median yield of 6.3% (the line between the pink and light blue areas on the chart).

MPW MAD Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Investing in MPW today, investors are getting a 9% yield. I don't forecast much dividend growth for a few years, but with a 9% yield, no growth is necessary during an accumulation phase (where the dividends are reinvested to buy more stocks).

As you can see below, if you invest $10K at the current price and reinvest the dividends every year, then ten years from now you'll be looking at annual income of $2,819, demonstrating the compounding magic of a high yield which is reinvested.

MPW Income Simulation (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

That's a 28% annual return on the initial capital deployed 10 years from now, an unbelievably high amount.

I believe that the worst is behind for MPW, and it might be the next IRM, ready to stage a comeback.

If I had to choose between MPW and Omega Healthcare (OHI) at this point, I'd pick MPW because OHI is not as relatively undervalued, as you can see on its MAD Chart below.

OHI MAD Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

MPW is a buy at the current price and up to $17.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)

In the past two quarters, my view of the tobacco companies which are winning the smokeless war has shifted, somewhat.

I always viewed Philip Morris (PM) as the market leader, with their IQOS device being an innovation which was converting an ever-increasing percentage of smokers to a reduced risk device.

I like PM a lot and wrote about them yesterday for members of the Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Despite 5-9% prospective growth for upcoming years, the market has not reacted, with the price being only 10% higher than it was 10 years ago, despite the business having fundamentally changed and improved in many ways.

PM MAD Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

But at a 5% yield, some of you might feel that it doesn't quite fit the bill as a "high yield stock." Furthermore the yield is close to the 10 year median yield, which creates less of a margin of safety than was the case for MPW.

Robert's & my initial thesis was that Altria Group (MO) would ride PM's curtails in regards to IQOS. This didn't play out, as they lost their lawsuit and were stripped from the right to sell the IQOS device in the U.S. PM has since repurchased the rights to market IQOS in the U.S. from 2024 onwards.

With the acquisition of Swedish Match (OTC:SWMAY), PM is cementing its plans to take a piece of the American smokeless market, which is not necessarily a good thing for MO investors as the U.S. was previously theirs. This seems to only be true on the combustible side of the business, which is not the future of the business.

This was part of our motivation to replace half of our Altria position with British American Tobacco in November.

In a memo I shared a few days ago, I highlighted that BTI was successfully executing its smokeless strategy, and while it was somewhat behind PM in its transition plans, it was way ahead of Altria.

Starting in 2024, it is expected that their non-combustible business will start contributing positively to the bottom line, a full year prior than was expected.

They are seeing very good adoption of all of their portfolio of reduced-risk products.

Yet, the stock still yields an astounding 7.4%.

BTI 5Y MAD Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

This is not much less than BTI's 7.9%, and could easily be more if the dollar decreases in upcoming years (as BTI is a London Stock Exchange company which is dual listed on the US exchange).

While you're not looking at the dividend growth that Altria has been providing, you must ask yourself which of the two companies is the most future-proof.

Invariably, the answer is BTI, and I believe the company is a great buy, below $42.

Conclusion

Good high yield opportunities often arise when the market has a view on an issue which is somehow wrong.

Tobacco stocks have remained depreciated because of a perceived "sin premium." But at some time, money must talk and BS must walk. Getting a high yield from PM and a higher yield from BTI is a layup at this point.

The market thought MPW would crumble, but the management team is proving proactive and innovative in handling and reorganizing its portfolio.

These stocks are two great buys today.