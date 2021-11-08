Green Technology Metals: A Lithium Junior Worthy Of Your Attention

Long Term Tips profile picture
Long Term Tips
Marketplace

Summary

  • GT1 has four spodumene projects in Canada that it is working to bring to production.
  • GT1 has strong relationships with Primero and Lithium Americas, as well as an incredibly strong management team, which reduces the company’s execution risk.
  • The company’s current price leaves significant upside if its commercialization efforts prove successful.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Green Growth Giants. Learn More »

Robot assembly line with electric car battery cells module on platform

PhonlamaiPhoto

This article first appeared to subscribers of Green Growth Giants on October 14, 2022. Shares have risen over 27% since I first recommended the company to members; this article has been updated to account for recent events.

I've been

A cross-section of a pegmatite strike at the Seymour project

A cross-section of a pegmatite strike at the Seymour project (Green Technology Metals)

Aubrey Complex of the Seymour Project

Aubrey Complex of the Seymour Project (Green Technology Metals)

Drill holes of Morrison and McCombe targets

Green Technology Metals

Early inferred resource of Wisa Lake

Ardiden Limited

Wisa Lake early exploration

Ardiden Limited

Allison Lake lithium prospects

Green Technology Metals

If you enjoyed this analysis, head over to Green Growth Giants for the full article. Community members were first recommended GT1 when the stock was trading 27% lower and provided with deeper company analysis. The renewable energy transition is expected to experience tremendous growth in the coming years. My service provides a guide on how to maximize that return through a model portfolio, consistent research, and direct access to myself. Personally achieving a 350%+ return since 2017 in a portfolio tracking the sector, I hope to share those gains with you. Consider a two-week free trial!

This article was written by

Long Term Tips profile picture
Long Term Tips
7.59K Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

I tend to focus on long-term stock ideas, oftentimes rooted in tech or EVs. I have been a casual investor for years with solid returns and want to share what I have learned with others who may find value in my thoughts.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LAC, GTMLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.