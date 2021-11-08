PhonlamaiPhoto

This article first appeared to subscribers of Green Growth Giants on October 14, 2022. Shares have risen over 27% since I first recommended the company to members; this article has been updated to account for recent events.

I've been watching Green Technology Metals (OTCPK:GTMLF) (GT1 on the ASX) ever since Lithium Americas (LAC) announced its investment in the company early last year. The Australian lithium junior has a number of claims in Canadian spodumene deposits that it is currently in the process of developing. This article will seek to understand what potential Lithium Americas may have seen in the company and if it is worth an investment.

Early Beginnings

Before I get too far into the company's assets, I do want to briefly discuss the origins of GT1. The company made its public debut on November 8, 2021, not long after it first started operations. Prior to its public listing, GT1 announced that it would be acquiring an 80% stake in the Canadian lithium projects held by Ardiden Limited, a gold exploration company.

The transaction cost GT1 a total of $5.9 million, which was broken into four payments. A $125,000 option fee and $1 million in cash after Ardiden shareholders approved the transaction were both paid in cash. A $2.55 million payment, paid 43.75% in cash and 56.25% in equity, was due no later than six months later. The final payment of $2.25 million was to be made no later than 18 months after the initial transaction.

Additionally, while retaining 20% equity in the projects, Ardiden was not responsible for any development costs for the project until a definitive feasibility study ("DFS") or decision to mine was produced. However, on October 24, GT1 announced that it had entered into an agreement with Ardiden to acquire the remaining 20% ownership in its Seymour, Wisa, and Root lithium projects for up to $18.5 million AUD.

There will be an upfront payment of $16 million AUD, followed by a $2.5 million AUD payment should GT1 define a combined resource of more than 20 million tonnes across the three projects. While this eats into the company's $29.8 million AUD cash reserve (as of December 30, 2022), it is a tremendous step in securing the company's future strength and still leaves enough money for significant project development.

In a similar move to secure its future, GT1 announced, on October 10, that it had entered into an agreement with Landore Resources (OTCPK:LNDLF) to eliminate its 3% royalty for the Root project. This will be done in steps, with an initial payment of $1.46 million (2 million CAD) to reduce the royalty to 1.5%. The Root project is still largely unexplored, which GT1 looks to capitalize on by eliminating the royalty for far less than it otherwise would be able to. Such a move also demonstrates confidence in a successful exploration program.

Asset Overview

Ardiden's Canadian holdings included the Seymour, Wisa, and Root lithium projects, covering a total area of 9,467 hectares. However, the company has been hard at work to increase its claims, with its holdings across Ontario now covering a total of 40,797 hectares. This includes a new project, the Allison project, which covers a total of 9,598 hectares.

The current resource estimate for the Seymour project, published in June, is 9.9 million tonnes at an average concentration of 1.04% Li20 (~250,000 tonnes LCE). Just over half of this estimate is indicated (a very high level of confidence), 53% to be exact, but the cutoff grade of just .2% is somewhat low. Though, at a cutoff grade of .6%, the resource estimate only drops to 7.3 million tonnes with an average resource purity of 1.27% (~230,000 tonnes LCE).

Especially considering the youth of ongoing exploration, this is a pretty solid resource. The grade isn't necessarily anything extraordinary, but it should be more than pure enough to allow for economic extraction. But, looking at GT1's press releases since the resource estimate was published, investors may be able to get an idea of why the youth of exploration is important to consider here.

To clarify, the extent of exploration extends far beyond GT1's tenure as the project lead. Ardiden drilled a total of 130 holes when the project was under its ownership, adding to the 42 drilled by Linear Gold, the site's previous owners. The aforementioned resource estimate relied upon those holes, as well as 21 drilled by GT1, for a total of 199. However, as of August 22, GT1 had drilled a total 47 holes.

It's these 26 additional holes that are of interest, expanding upon results generated by previous studies. On July 8, not long after the publication of the resource estimate, GT1 announced that further drilling had uncovered greater lithiation than what was modeled in the resource estimate. Take a look at the figure below.

A cross-section of a pegmatite strike at the Seymour project (Green Technology Metals)

I recognize it might not be immediately obvious what this image portrays, so I'll add some context. As noted, this is a cross-section of a pegmatite strike that the company has included in its resource estimate. After two holes, GTDD-22-0323 and GTDD-22-0128, were drilled, the company came across wider-than-anticipated sections of the strike. The previously modeled strike width and direction can be seen in a red outline, while the thick purple section is the revised model following these drill results.

Both holes demonstrated high levels of purity, with intercepts of 1.37% LiO2 and 2.08% LiO2 in hole GTDD-22-0323 (second from right in above figure) as well as 1.48% Li2O and 0.86% Li2O in hole GTDD-22-0128 (last hole on the right in above figure). This exploration indicates far greater strength of the northern area of the Seymour project, but also leaves the southern area largely unexplored. While some preliminary drilling has demonstrated the presence of spodumene in South Aubry, 100% of the 2.1 million tonnes included in the resource estimate falls in the inferred category.

The Pye complex wasn't even included in the resource estimate because there hasn't been any drilling yet. This isn't for a lack of motivation, ground exploration has proven the existence of spodumene in the area, but it is clear that North Aubry is the priority for now. Though, just because spodumene exists in the area doesn't mean that there is enough of it, at a high enough grade, to make it a valuable addition. Still, I include this to make you aware of its existence and support the notion that the youth of exploration may give way to a materially larger deposit.

In November, GT1 announced an entirely new discovery at the Seymour project. The Blue Bear discovery is the result of 14 drill holes, with all assays returned so far coming in at concentrations over 1.17% LiO2. As seen below, the discovery looks to be of a similar size as the North Aubrey discovery, which is responsible for 79% of the Seymour resource estimate.

Aubrey Complex of the Seymour Project (Green Technology Metals)

GT1 is currently prioritizing a program to determine the bounds of the Blue Bear discovery, at which point it can work on determining its size. The discovery resides in the western branch of the Pye complex, though it is rather close to the more significant discoveries in the Aubrey complex in North Seymour.

But I don't want to give the company's flagship project all the attention here, as its other three deposits also hold significant potential. According to historical exploration data, the Root project has a preliminary resource estimate of 2.3 million tonnes at a grade of 1.3% LiO2 (~75,000 tonnes LCE) while Wisa Lake has a preliminary resource estimate of 330,000 tonnes at a grade of 1.15% LiO2 (~9,400 tonnes LCE). Neither of these are significant at face value but, if exploration at Seymour is juvenile, exploration at Root and Wisa Lake is infantile.

Ardiden did minimal exploration at the Root project, adding little to the existing historical data, and completed no exploration at Wisa Lake. However, both projects hold substantial upside. GT1's recent buyout of the Root project royalty indicates a high level of confidence in the property's potential, especially with the vast majority of it remaining unexplored.

In August, GT1 announced its plans for a drilling program at the Root project, which commenced early in September. The goal of the plan is to further define the current resource, resulting in a preliminary resource estimate, and to potentially expand it by exploring additional targets. With a total of 24,000 meters of drilling, GT1 expects drilling to proceed at a rate of 3,000 meters per month. At that pace, drilling would conclude in May 2023.

Just like the Seymour project, the Root project has different exploration targets at different levels of exploration. The McCombe target is the more developed of the two and represents 100% of the current resource estimate for the Root project, with Ardiden completing six drill holes at the target in 2016 to confirm the historical results from 1953. Because of this, GT1's first priority is confirming historical results, fully defining the McCombe resource, before it moves on to looking at potential for expansion.

So far, the drill program has been pretty successful. In November, GT1 announced that its drilling at the McCombe target returned higher grades than what has been historically reported, with no samples averaging less than 1.24% LiO2. Though a significant portion of the drilling was meant to confirm past results, and define the known resource at the target, GT1 is also looking to expand the McCombe target to the east.

This is where the Morrison target comes into play, as it lies a kilometer east of the McCombe target. Indeed, GT1 is now evaluating whether or not the pegmatite of the two targets is actually continuous. Or, in other words, the McCombe and Morrison targets may actually be one multi-kilometer target.

Green Technology Metals

Earlier this month, GT1 announced the results for its first drill hole at the Morrison target, which included a 10.6 meter strike at an average concentration of 1.25% LiO2. 12 additional holes were completed at that time as well, with the company waiting on their test results, meaning there are only 7 holes left for the initial phase of the Morrison exploration program. As such, GT1 remains on track to deliver its maiden resource estimate for the Root project within the quarter.

Wisa Lake is even less explored, with a total of 16 historical drill holes completed to date. But even with minimal exploration, Ardiden was able to model a portion of the resource. The figure below is part of that model, indicating how historical drilling has yielded some level of confidence in a larger overall resource.

Ardiden Limited

While these models are not exactly the most reliable, we saw earlier how they are never 100% accurate, it does provide some color on what we may be able to expect. And, as we saw earlier, these models tend to be on the conservative side. Furthermore, as noted by the image below, drilling has been concentrated in just two identified prospects, again leaving significant room for upside.

Ardiden Limited

Just to provide some precedence here, let's look at the Seymour project. Ardiden's maiden resource estimate for the Seymour project was 1.23 million tonnes at a concentration of 1.43% LiO2. Not only was 64% of this resource inferred, as opposed to 47% for the most recent estimate, but it was significantly improved upon in 2019.

Ardiden's second resource estimate for the Seymour project included 4.8 million tonnes at a concentration of 1.25% LiO2. The estimate's level of confidence was also improved upon, with 56% of the resource now in the indicated category. This resource expansion also gave way to improved exploration targets, with the potential upside of the project growing from 6.23 million tonnes to 10.8 million tonnes. GT1's additional exploration has now grown this upside to a total of 22 - 26 million tonnes. The company's exploration target for the Root project is 20 - 24 million tonnes.

These targets should not be taken as hard fact, but I do believe it is important to acknowledge that further exploration isn't just improving estimate confidence. It is also lending new targets, which grow the overall potential of the project. At Root and Wisa Lake, therefore, the upside remains rather strong. Even at Seymour, the most advanced of GT1's projects, the company continues to identify new targets.

The final project to touch on is the Allison project. Exploration at Allison thus far has been incredibly qualitative in nature, with no drilling yet conducted. The motivation for acquiring the project includes statements such as, "The Allison Lake batholith represents an important new exploration target for rare-element mineralization and is the largest such granite thus far documented in Ontario." This statement was made by F.W. Breaks, who GT1 lends credibility to by stating that he is the "Ontario Geological Survey geologist responsible for discovery of Avalon's Separation Rapids Lithium Deposit and instrumental in the early development of Frontier Lithium's PAK deposit."

After Mr. Breaks' recommendation for further exploration, lithiated pegmatites were recorded in field mapping conducted by John Fingas in 2021. It seems that was enough for GT1 to figure it was worth a shot at developing further, prompting it to acquire the areas with the greatest potential. The image below supports this notion.

Green Technology Metals

Thesis Risks

As with any lithium junior, finances are an area of significant risk. No project can be developed for free and getting access to the funds necessary to do so can destroy shareholder value, as it so often does. But I am happy to report that, for GT1, this risk has been significantly mitigated.

As of December 30, GT1 had $20.6 million (29.8 million AUD) in cash on hand. This won't be enough to bring even one of the company's projects to production, but it doesn't need to. What it can do is fund the development of GT1's various projects to the point of at least a preliminary feasibility study, perhaps even a definitive feasibility study at Seymour with some small equity issuances.

At that stage, the company will be in a stronger fundraising position and will likely choose to bring in a partner. With plans to develop its other projects alongside Seymour, eventually producing lithium hydroxide from a centralized hub, GT1 may even opt to bundle the projects together.

Assuming the financing risk is successfully tackled, lithium juniors still face significant execution risk. This is one of the hardest risks to mitigate, especially at this stage, but GT1 has also made some significant strides to do so. The Primero Group is one of the company's largest shareholders, with a 5.18% stake in the company, and has already been utilized for its metallurgical testing services.

Primero's presence here is nothing to ignore, as the engineering firm has extensive experience in the design, construction, and operation of resource projects around the world. The company's current and past customers in the lithium space include Weir (OTCPK:WEIGF), Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF), Altura (now owned by Pilbara), Core Lithium (OTCPK:CXOXF), Allkem (OTCPK:OROCF) (AKE:CE), Piedmont Lithium (PLL), and Sigma Lithium (SGML). Primero's involvement in these projects includes resource definition, feasibility studies, and project design, with operation experience in some cases as well.

Furthermore, GT1 entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Lithium Americas last month (LAC's announcement) after the former initiated a 5.24% stake in the company. The agreement opens the door for LAC's assistance in developing GT1's existing projects, and also the possibility of jointly developing new discoveries with a focus on North America. It also includes a framework for "the joint development of a strategically located, integrated lithium chemicals business in North America."

This agreement looks to be mutually beneficial, allowing LAC to broaden its resource pool to include spodumene and providing GT1 access to LAC's LAC's Lithium Technical Development Center and developmental experience. I personally believe that LAC may look to increase its involvement with GT1, either by increasing its equity investment in the company or making a project-level investment, but this is purely my own speculation and should be treated as such. Regardless, with strong relationships formed with both LAC and Premiro, GT1 has made significant progress, early on, in limiting future execution risk.

Though, speaking of Lithium Americas, I'm sure I don't need to remind investors the importance of environmental impact analysis. In July, GT1 provided an update on its baseline environmental study for the Seymour project. The study, which is being administered by NorthWinds Environmental Services, TBT Engineering, and Englobe, is now in its second year. According to the company, up to three years of seasonal surveys may be required to gather all of the information needed to receive necessary permits and environmental approval.

Furthermore, the company's Root project falls on some Native land. The company entered into two exploration agreements with the Slate Falls and Lac Seoul First Nations to allow for project development, but this is still something to keep an eye on. Just because collaboration has been positive so far, that doesn't mean it always will be.

Or, just as we saw with Lithium Americas' battle with the People of Red Mountain, it is possible that dissenters emerge that aren't as enthusiastic about the idea of collaboration. So, beyond the standard environmental and permitting risks, the Root project may face heightened developmental risks due to this native presence.

While GT1 has taken meaningful steps to reduce its execution risk through its collaboration with Lithium Americas and Primero, many of its projects also carry substantial resource risk. The Allison project is the most extreme example of this, with no available drilling data to reference, but the Root and Wisa Lake project also carry substantial risk here.

I have referred to the lack of exploration in these areas, at times, as "potential upside" but potential upside also just means potential disappointment. While the company's geologists seem optimistic in the prospects outlined by the projects, nothing below the surface is ever guaranteed. As such, investors should remain wary about early-stage development claims.

Management Team

When I talked to Lithium Americas' Virginia Morgan about the company's emerging relationship with GT1, she pointed towards its management team as one of its strongest assets. I've said in the past that I don't typically highlight a company's management team unless it is extraordinarily strong, or notably weak. In this case, I'm rather happy to agree with Ms. Morgan.

The company's CEO, Luke Cox, has significant experience in the mining sector as a commodities analyst for Goldman Sachs and Barclays as well as a mining director at a number of firms. His experience at past mining companies includes all stages of operation, including exploration, DFS, startup, and regular production, lending him incredibly strong credibility as an experienced project leader.

Matt Herbert, General Manager of North America, also brings with him a strong background with meaningful experience. At Rio Tinto (RIO), Mr. Herbert held the positions of mine geologist, senior mine geologist, and specialist project geologist. At Fortescue Metal (OTCQX:FSUMF), Mr. Herbert's role expanded to business development and corporate strategy, though not before getting experience as fixed plant operations manager.

The final executive I'd like to highlight is John Winterbottom, the company's General Manager of Technical Services. Mr. Winterbottom has extensive leadership experience in bringing companies from early-stage development, through resource estimates, various feasibility studies, and, eventually, production. These early-stage companies, such as Minara, have gone on to success and Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF) buyout is evidence of that.

But past experience is only as valuable in the capacity with which it can be applied to intelligent business operations. And even though the company is still quite young, management has already demonstrated a high level of competence. The elimination of the royalty on the Root project is one such example of this.

As already stated, such a move this early on demonstrates management's confidence in the project and the company's own assessments of it. Additionally, it demonstrates a clear presence of a long-term vision from development to production. Speaking of which, the executive team has clearly been built to execute across the life of the project. GT1's major executives bring with them experience across all project stages, as early as discovery and as late as production, which adds significant strength to this long-term vision.

Valuation Discussion

At GT1's current stage of exploration, this valuation discussion won't be able to include any concrete financial estimates. And with the length to production, I don't think it would make much sense anyway. Instead, following the general assumption that success will generate significant upside, this valuation discussion will be centered on an evaluation of risk. Given much of what I have already discussed in this article, I believe this plays in GT1's favor.

Yes, its resources remain largely undefined, but GT1 has already taken significant risk-mitigation steps that I believe may be a bit overlooked by the market. While I don't mean to imply that there is little risk involved, especially because the opposite is true, I do want to make it clear that GT1's risk relative to its peers is rather low.

The resource risk for the Seymour project is largely eliminated, with its current level of exploration already large enough to support a small lithium operation. This, in my eyes, also makes the resource risk posed by other projects far more palatable.

However, for those of you that would like to see some quantitative discussion, we can look at how the market currently values GT1's resources. Across all of its projects, none of which have a representative resource estimate yet, GT1 has ~335,000 tonnes LCE (indicated & inferred). Trading at a valuation of $95 million (137 million AUD), the market currently values GT1's combined resource at a value of $284 per tonne LCE.

That's substantially lower than what many of its peers trade for, as well as the average acquisition value of $549 per tonne LCE. Especially considering the significant resource upside presented by the youth of exploration, I feel that this makes GT1 very attractively priced.

Investor Takeaway

All junior mining companies carry significant risk and, with markets the way they are, it's quite possible, even likely, that many will underperform in the short term. Even still, I like GT1. So much so that I opened an account with Interactive Brokers for the sole purpose of being able to buy it on the Australian market.

Now, since I first covered the company, it has begun trading OTC under the ticker GTMLF. While you may need to contact your broker to enable trading of the security, if you so desire, this may provide a preferable option for American investors. Though, beware of low volume with the OTC ticker.

Furthermore, the company may be able to build positive momentum with continued exploration. In the timeline graphic above, we can see that GT1 plans to release a preliminary economic analysis ("PEA") this quarter. That should be a significant catalyst for its share price, as the company can begin to quantify its potential to investors. The lack of such quantification has likely contributed to the company's low price, which has presented an opportunity for those that know how to look past that.

With a great long-term vision from management, and strong cash reserves to help insulate it from a weak financing environment, I quite like the current long-term investment prospect of GT1. Without any sales or financing requirements in the near future, I also don't believe current financial factors will impact the investment thesis very much.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.